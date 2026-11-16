Ole Miss’ Loss to Oklahoma Turned on A Single Mistake

The Ole Miss Rebels have suffered a disastrous loss against the Oklahoma Sooners.

All College Football Playoff hopes were already on life support thanks to the Rebels suffering a blowout loss against the Georgia Bulldogs.

Now, the Rebels need to salvage what they can from 2026. One special teams mistake helped the Sooners take down the Rebels on Sunday.

Isaiah Sategna III's Punt Return Touchdown Was All Too Fatal

Oklahoma celebrates after defeating Ole Miss. Mandatory Credit: Sarah Phipps-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Sooners got off to a quick start against the Rebels. Ole Miss was unable to do anything on its first drive, having a quick three-and-out to start the game.

A struggling Rebels defense didn't start well as the Sooners easily drove down the field behind dual-threat quarterback John Mateer. Mateer delivered an eight-yard touchdown to cap a 74-yard touchdown drive to give Oklahoma a 7-0 lead.

The Ole Miss offense, which has struggled in two straight games, has failed to do the critical things needed to win early. After another failed drive, the Rebels punted the ball back to the Sooners. Dangerous Isaiah Sategna, who has struggled to stay consistent in 2026, delivered a critical punch:

This was a very poor effort by the Rebels' special teams unit. Essentially, the whole team was on the left side of the field, allowing Sategna, a speedster who can take anything back for a touchdown, to turn up the right side of the field and outrun the Rebels.

Sadly, he wasn't even touched one time. Once that happened, it didn't feel like the Rebels were going to win this game. With a powerful Sooners defense, the Rebels were unable to get much going offensively, only cutting the lead to 14-7 by halftime.

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That two-touchdown buffer proved fatal, as Oklahoma eventually took a 21-7 lead and then a 24-14 lead. Without that punt return touchdown, that multi-score lead wouldn't exist. Sometimes, special teams will end up being special. And that was for the inspired Sooners on Sunday.

Oklahoma ended up winning 24-17, holding on to the lead for the entire game.

What's Next For Ole Miss?

This season is officially over for CFP hopes. Now, the Rebels have to hope for a good bowl game. A bowl game that could be fun, especially if it's against a good Big Ten team or even a Big 12 team.

Ole Miss needs to bounce back significantly. On Saturday, the Rebels will have a golden opportunity to destroy FCS opponent Wofford. The Rebels close the regular season against rival Mississippi State a week later.

The 5-6 Terriers have a chance to blow the team out and restore some confidence. MSU started the season 4-0 and was even ranked No. 16. The Alabama Crimson Tide pretty much ran the Bulldogs out of their own stadium, while quarterback Kamario Taylor struggled to stay healthy, leading to a collapse.

Kamario Taylor against Alabama. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Bulldogs have now lost six straight games, most recently being steamrolled by the Auburn Tigers, 41-9. Honestly, the Rebels should really easily finish the season 8-4, barring a disaster against either team.

Ole Miss needs to salvage what it can from 2026 and set up a strong 2027 season. Finishing confidently is all too important. This game against Oklahoma is an unfortunate, fatal blow to all the season's hopes.

The punt return touchdown highlights the need for the special teams unit to perform better in the future.

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