No. 19 Ole Miss vs. Oklahoma Live Game Updates and Box Score
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Coming off a disappointing loss to Georgia, No. 19 Ole Miss heads to Norman to face Oklahoma with no room for another setback. The Rebels enter at 6-3, needing a strong finish to keep whatever remains of their College Football Playoff hopes alive.
Kickoff is set for noon CT Sunday at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium after nationwide flight disruptions interrupted Ole Miss’ travel plans and forced the game to be moved from Saturday.
Trinidad Chambliss and the Rebels’ offense will look to respond against an aggressive Oklahoma defense that held Florida to just 203 total yards last week. Protecting Chambliss and recognizing pressure will be essential to avoiding another frustrating offensive performance.
Ole Miss also needs find production on the ground without Kewan Lacy, who will miss the rest of the season with a shoulder injury. Shekai Mills-Knight and Mekhi Frazier will have to start making a serious impact in the offense.
Ole Miss will also be without leading tackler Keaton Thomas, leaving Pete Golding’s defense shorthanded against an Oklahoma offense featuring tight end Rocky Beers. Beers caught four passes for 72 yards against Florida in Jason Witten’s debut as interim offensive coordinator.
For Ole Miss, the task is straightforward: bounce back from the loss and avoid another setback that will end its fading playoff hopes.
Follow along for live game updates as the game progresses below
1st
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4th
Score
Ole Miss
Oklahoma
First Quarter
Luke Rouquette is a sophomore at the University of Mississippi studying journalism. He has created short-form sports content for On SI as well as his own personal pages for the past year. Outside of journalism, he enjoys creating content, playing basketball, playing video games, and spending time with friends.