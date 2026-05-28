Pete Golding Has A Response To The Tampering Allegations

Former head coach Lane Kiffin's transition to LSU had already put the Ole Miss Rebels in the spotlight of the offseason, but tampering allegations just weeks later cemented the Rebels' as the team to watch for until the 2026-27 college football season finally started.

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney claimed that head coach Pete Golding had tampered with one of his players, linebacker Luke Ferrelli, who had already enrolled and begun spring workouts with Clemson after transferring from Cal.

According to Swinney, Golding allegedly texted Ferrelli directly while he was in class, also sending him a picture of a $1 million contract offer from the Rebels in order to sway the player to re-enter the transfer portal. The accusations have resulted in an investigation from the NCAA.

On the second day of SEC spring meetings, however, Golding has another response that fully expressed the irony of the state of college football, especially regarding the transfer portal.

Golding is holding all the receipts

Clemson football Head Coach Dabo Swinney details events of transfer portal Luke Ferrelli and “tampering” with signed players, next to Atheletic Director Graham Neff during a press conference in the Smart Family Media Center in Clemson, SC, Friday, Jan 23 2026. | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Co / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Golding largely deflected on the allegations themselves regarding tampering with signed players like Ferrelli, instead pointing toward the NCAA's inconsistencies in enforcing rules referencing the transfer portal.

“I think a lot of things make headlines,” Golding said, via On3's Pete Nakos. “There’s a lot more people involved that everybody might not know. Everyone wants clarity. Enforcement about a lot of these things is a real problem. I’m not going to sit up here and say whatever we did or we didn’t do, was it right or was it wrong?"

"When you go through what we went through, and what you’re seeing day-in and day-out, some things you feel like shouldn’t matter that they’re making a big deal about. It’s about the enforcement about it, that’s what everybody wants. What are the rules going to be in place, and are they going to be enforced? Up to this point, that hasn’t happened."

Ole Miss, of course, isn't the only school that has been talked about as a culprit of these kinds of allegations.

In fact the team's former coach, Lane Kiffin, is also in a similar position, with players like TJ Dottery, Winston Watkins, Pricewill Umanmielen, and Devin Harper all transferring to LSU almost as soon as the entered the portal. Not to mention players like Kewan Lacy and Trinidad Chambliss allegedly being hounded with pursuit without ever even entering the transfer portal.

Time will only tell what the consequences of the NCAA's investigation will be for Ole Miss and Golding.

However, Golding's examples of other "tampering" cases may reveal inconsistencies in the NCAA's enforcement, which coaches have said are frequent in the era of NIL, the College Football Playoff and the transfer portal.

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