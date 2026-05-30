Ole Miss Adds Another Building Block to Its 2027 Recruiting Class

Ole Miss football has built strong early momentum on the 2027 recruiting trail, wrapping up May with its fifth commitment on the cycle.

While there has been much excitement recently over recruiting on the defensive side of the ball with the commitment of four-star safety Darrell Mattison (Morgan Park) on May 22, Ole Miss head coach Pete Golding and his defensive staff received great news on Saturday.

The Rebels add a player who fits the type of roster they are trying to build with the commitment of four-star defensive lineman Marvin Nguetsop from St. Thomas Moore High School in Oakdale, Connecticut.

Who is Marvin Nguestop

Always a great time at Ole miss!! It’s a special place for a reason. Thank you @OleMissFB staff for hosting an amazing visit, we had a great time!! @BCollierPPI @Coach_Ander5on @LetsGo_Bo5 @CoachGolding pic.twitter.com/G88ahh4FTW — Marvin Nguetsop 4⭐️ (@Marvin_Nguetsop) April 26, 2026

Raised in Germany, Nguetsop's athletic background is in basketball, but once he found football, he learned to use his length on the gridiron and quickly drew college interest. He and his family moved to Connecticut, where he played for St. Thomas More in 2025. At 6-foot-7 and 268 pounds, he quickly caught Golding's attention.

"Ole Miss has been recruiting me really hard since like the first week I've been in the USA!" he told Rivals.com. "They are a top SEC program, top program in the nation, and I just wanna be a part of that."

What this means for Ole Miss

For Ole Miss, they are clearly beating the recent narratives built around the difficulty of winning recruiting battles. Nguetsop's commitment to Ole Miss over other programs like Michigan and Texas is another sign that Ole Miss is continuing to gain traction with national prospects.

They also add depth that the defensive line has lacked at times over the years.

With a 7-foot wingspan, he could overcome some of his developmental needs and carve out a role as a situational defensive player early.

While still not signed, Golding's ability to gain real momentum in not only local but also national high school recruiting improves the odds of building depth and advancing the concepts that have attracted championship-level talent in the transfer portal.

The 2027 class is starting to look like the sign that the program is on the doorstep of a more sustainable approach to roster management in the years ahead.

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