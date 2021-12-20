Matt Corral No. 3 Overall Player Taken in Mock Draft from Tankathon

The Rebel quarterback has one game left in an Ole Miss uniform before his NFL journey begins.

Matt Corral turned heads this season at Ole Miss, and he continues to generate steam in NFL Draft scenarios during bowl season.

Corral was listed as the No. 3 overall pick in a mock draft released by Tankathon this week and the first quarterback taken off the board. Aidan Hutchinson (Michigan) and Kayvon Thibodeaux (Oregon), two edge rushers, are projected above Corral.

This mock draft has Corral being selected by the Houston Texans who currently sit at 3-11 on the season and in third place in the AFC South. Hutchinson and Thibodeaux are projected to the Jaguars and Lions, respectively.

Other quarterbacks projected to go in the first round by Tankathon include Kenny Pickett of Pitt (No. 7, Carolina), Malik Willis of Liberty (No. 16, Pittsburgh) and Sam Howell of North Carolina (No. 24, Detroit or LA Rams). Mississippi-native Nakobe Dean out of Georgia is also projected to go to the Saints with the No. 19 overall pick. Corral is one of 12 SEC players projected to be selected in the first round.

Corral helped lead Ole Miss to its first 10-win regular season in school history in 2021, and he will look to give the Rebels their first 11-win season on Jan. 1 with a win over Baylor in the Sugar Bowl. Kickoff is set for 7:45 p.m. CT on ESPN.

