Ole Miss New Starting Right Tackle Connor Howes Has a Message for Missouri

OXFORD, Miss. — Ole Miss entered last offseason having to figure out what its two offensive tackles would look like for the 2026 season.

Terez Davis established himself early during spring camp, and solidified his role at left tackle during fall camp. At right tackle, it was a bit more of a process. The most talked about candidates going into the summer were first-year transfers Tommy Kinsler IV and Carius Curne.

However, once August got rolling around, sophomore Connor Howes emerged as a name to know for the right tackle position battle. Kinsler would eventually go on to do enough to earn the Week 1 starting nod against Louisville.

Late in the fourth quarter, with the game still in balance, Kinsler would be forced to exit the game due to a lower body injury. Kinsler’s injury would open the door for Howes to play throughout Ole Miss’ game-winning drive in Nashville, a pivotal moment in the Rebels’ season.

From Week 2 to Week 4, Kinsler and Howes would rotate throughout games against Charlotte, LSU and Florida. But this past weekend, against Vanderbilt in Week 6, it was Howes that took every snap at right tackle in the first half and for much of the final two quarters.

Though Ole Miss may have established its final consistent starter along the offensive line, it’s still an everyday battle that’s likely going to go to what Pete Golding previously described as the ‘hot hand’.

“Just been competing every day. Tommy came in, we were battling for the spot. It was just a battle every day and just come to see who comes out on top,” Howes said. “It’s just day-by-day. We continue to battle it out every day just like today in practice. We rotate reps and it’s just whoever has the better week.”

Humble Beginnings

Jan 8, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Mississippi Rebels offensive lineman Connor Howes (92) against the Miami Hurricanes during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As a true freshman in 2025, Howes didn’t see the field much on offense, but practices during those times were critical in his development.

“I just think being on scout team helped me out a lot,” Howes said of his freshman season, Tuesday afternoon. “Going against Kam (Franklin) and all them guys last year — big Zay (Zxavian Harris) and Will (Echoles) every day made me who I am today. Just going against some guys developed me and I think that coming into the offseason helped me out a lot because I knew where I needed to be and I knew where I was at. (Knowing) what I lacked and what I needed to get better at.”

“Coming from a Wing-T offense in high school, I’d say I run (block) pretty well. Down blocks and what not, all that stuff. I think my hands are good in the pass pro. I need to work on getting my pad level down, settling bull rushes and just being able to counter their moves – like spin moves. I’d say the little things is what I need to work on most.”

Typically, successful offensive lines move as one cohesive unit. Ole Miss’ offensive line appears to have that cohesion through five games, but more game reps together will still go a long way as the season progresses.

“It’s just been taking reps with each other. One of the main things in football is being able to be comfortable to the guy next to you. I’m blessed to have Kutas right next to me and everybody so on down the line and Terez (Davis) helps me out a lot at left (tackle),” Howes added. “I think it’s just being able to be comfortable with the guy next to you and taking reps and reps and reps and the walkthroughs we do. Coming up and getting extra meeting time and everything that is the process to become great.”

As an inexperienced tackle going into the season, naturally there are going to be highs and lows when consistently seeing game action for the first time in a collegiate career.

“I just think getting some play time this year has helped out a lot because I’ve been able to watch film on Sundays and know what I do right, what I do wrong,” Howes explained. “Know what I grade out at and know ‘Hey, you struggled getting your hat inside on cutoffs’ or ‘you struggled setting the bull rushes’. Actually getting live reps and understanding what I struggle with helps me out for the next week.”

This Saturday, Ole Miss welcomes a ferocious Missouri defense that’s looking to take another sizable step in making a College Football Playoff bid attainable.

The Tigers’ defense has allowed an average of 17 points per game and 76.6 rushing yards per game (fourth-best in the country, second-best in the SEC), while totaling 18 sacks and nine takeaways.

Missouri’s sack leaders this season are defensive end Daeden Hopkins (seven sacks) and defensive tackle Donta Simpson (five sacks). Despite the defensive firepower that the Tigers will enter Oxford with, Howes remains confident in the Rebels’ approach and personnel up front.

“They’re gonna be good,” Howes began. “They got some dudes, but at the end of the day I think we’ve got some dudes and I think we’ve been able to put it on tape through Week 6. I think it’ll be a good match, but we got some dudes and so do they.”

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