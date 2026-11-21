OXFORD, Miss. — Senior Day went just about as exactly as expected for Ole Miss on Saturday against Wofford.

The Rebels avoided any kind of dramatics and were able to bounce back into the win column, following two straight damaging losses, with a dominant 59-17 win over Wofford.

Saturday’s victory moved Ole Miss to 7-4 (4-4) overall, while it marked Wofford’s fourth consecutive loss to drop the Terriers season record to 5-7 to close their season and the Shawn Watson era.

Here are our immediate takeaways following the Rebels’ Week 12 win.

Nov 21, 2026; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss (6) passes the ball during the first quarter against the Wofford Terriers at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Starters did the expected

The majority of Ole Miss’ available starters played through about the halfway mark of the second quarter.

Trinidad Chambliss’ afternoon was done following a 15-yard touchdown pass to Luke Hasz that put the Rebels up 35-3 with eight minutes left in the half. Chambliss capped the day throwing for 367 passing yards and five touchdowns, while completing 19-of-20 pass attempts through a quarter and a half of play.

Chambliss’ play was indicative of how the offense played around him as well. The Rebels went into the locker room with already 557 total yards and 49 points on the scoreboard.

Deuce Alexander also got the exact bounce-back he needed. Ole Miss’ leading and go-to receiver finished Saturday’s win with 128 yards and two touchdowns on five receptions. It marked his first multi-touchdown game since his scorching start in Week 1 against Louisville and his first 100-yard day since Ole Miss’ loss to Florida.

Defensively, Ole Miss surrendered just three points, 121 total yards (-15 rushing yards) and a third down conversion rate of 22 percent (two-for-nine) after two quarters.

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Aside from a few non really costly defensive busts, the only play Ole Miss would’ve liked to have back was when the left side of its offensive line lost a rep that got Chambliss drilled for a sack-fumble. It was Ole Miss’ only turnover of the half.

Ole Miss got the fast start its been seeking

Ole Miss entered Week 12 having put together just one score on an opening drive out of all of its previous 10 games this season. The last time they had accomplished that feat as an offense came all the way back in the middle of September when Ole Miss hosted Charlotte in Week 2.

Throughout the week it was a point of great emphasis for the Rebels to jump out to a fast start and never look back. Pete Golding even said during the week that if his team won the coin toss that they would elect to receive the opening possession. Wofford ended up winning the decision and still elected to give Ole Miss the exact scenario it wanted.

Ole Miss did exactly what it set out to do, as the Rebels opened the game with a 75-yard touchdown drive that took three plays and just over a minute off the game clock. It set the tone for the game. The opening drive touchdown was one of seven first half touchdowns for the Rebels out of eight offensive drives.

Chambliss also started the game completing his first 17 pass attempts, taking a fast start to a new level.

Deuce Knight

Another main component for Ole Miss against the Terriers was to see what it had in its backups, or really its potential starters for the 2027 season.

Among the most important reserves on Ole Miss’ roster is sophomore quarterback Deuce Knight. The 6-foot-5, 225-pound dual-threat immediately made an impact when inserted to throw the ball around, finding Deuce Alexander for a 70-yard score on his first attempt of the game.

When previously thrown into games throughout the year, Knight hadn’t tossed the ball around much. When his afternoon was all said and done on Saturday, the Rebels’ potential starter under center finished completing five-of-six passes for 107 yards, while adding 47 rushing yards and an additional score on two carries (23.5 YPC).

Knight passed his biggest test of the year, but still has a lot of work ahead of him in order to be donned the Rebels’ next starting quarterback. Saturday was a step in the right direction.

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