Ole Miss' walloping of Wofford on Saturday was impressive in many ways. First, the Rebels entered their senior day showdown after losing three of their last four games and seeing any chance at the playoffs slip away. Responding with a 59-17 victory over the Terriers, Ole Miss showed real poise despite recent disappointment.

The Rebels compiled 789 yards on the afternoon, good for the second most productive offensive showing in school history, falling shy of an 826-yard effort against the University of Lousiana-Monroe in 2018. Passing for 562 yards in total, Trinidad Chambliss, Deuce Knight, and Walker Howard combined to tie the highest mark ever at Ole Miss.

Pete Golding's side has experienced real adversity this season, and while it's not comfortable to live through in the moment, the Rebels' ability to bounce back on senior day points to where the program is headed next season and beyond, with Ole Miss pushing to earn a spot in next season's playoffs and to fight for a national title.

It Was Not a Fluke, It Was Wofford

Nov 21, 2026; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels quarterback Walker Howard (14) runs the ball during the third quarter against the Wofford Terriers at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

John David Baker's first year as the sole offensive playcaller in Oxford has not run as smoothly as those who hired him would have hoped. Coming back to Ole Miss following a successful stint at East Carolina, Baker has struggled to lead a star-powered Rebels offense in 2026. With Chambliss at the helm and Deuce Alexander out wide, Baker slotted into one of the more favorable job openings in collegiate sports following Charlie Weis Jr.'s departure to LSU.

Baker's main enemy has been opening drives, with Ole Miss only scoring on its first drives against Charlotte and Wofford this season, the Rebels' two buy-games. Given control of the nation's hottest quarterback talent, Baker has not unleashed what this offense could have been in Oxford.

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However, Baker does not execute the plays, and it is not all on the coordinator.

When Ole Miss has needed its stars the most, they have often been outshone. Chambliss has been a rather steady leader for the Rebels, though putting on a complete showing has not been simple for the once-Heisman frontrunner.

Especially against Texas, Chambliss has often been a different player each quarter of every game. A quarterback who seemed constantly locked on target in 2025, Chambliss' this year has been spotty, at least compared to last season. While his immense arm strength saves him from many more interceptions, Chambliss is near the wrong end of the nation's leaderboards in this statistic.

Drifting away from quarterback play, Alexander put on a show, leading the Rebels' receiving corps once again like he did earlier this season. Reeling in five receptions for 128 yards and two house calls, Ole Miss #1 performed as the player he is known to be.

Consistency, though, is not Alexander's strong suit. He disappeared in some of the Rebels' most important matchups. The receiver has no influence against Georgia and only had two receptions for less than 20 yards in the loss at Oklahoma.

While it is reassuring to see Ole Miss perform well on offense against Wofford, fans should not lose sight of the issues that have arisen recently. The Terriers are a small dog in college football, and when it really counts against the big dogs in the SEC, the Rebels will need to show they can rise to the task.

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