Last Saturday, the Ole Miss Rebels picked up a dominant 59-17 win over the Wofford Terriers that was defined by an explosive offense the Rebels haven't shown in a few weeks.

One of the highlight performances of the game was that of wide receiver Deuce Alexander, who started the season hot, but has cooled down dramatically the past few weeks.

Let's dive into the specifics of Alexander's performance in the game and season as a whole, and a key element he brings to the Rebels' offense.

What Alexander Means for Ole Miss Heading Into the Egg Bowl

Mississippi Rebels wide receiver Deuce Alexander celebrates his touchdown against the Vanderbilt Commodores during the first half at FirstBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With just the Egg Bowl and Ole Miss' bowl game left, Alexander has caught 55 passes for 815 yards and seven touchdowns so far this season. 503 yards and five of his touchdowns came in the first five games of the season; in the last four games prior to Wofford, he had 184 receiving yards and no touchdowns.

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Texas

Notre Dame

Miami (FL)

Indiana

Tennessee

BYU

Wake Forest

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Last Saturday was a return to form for Alexander, as he caught five passes for 128 yards and two touchdowns. One of them was a 70-yarder, the longest catch of Ole Miss' season.

His 70-yard touchdown was thrown by backup quarterback Deuce Knight, showing Alexander's ability to produce with multiple quarterbacks. That play also could've been a sign of things to come in 2027, as Knight is expected to be Ole Miss' starting quarterback next season, and the Rebels are working to retain Alexander.

The longest reception by any other Rebels pass catcher was a 55-yard catch by Caleb Odom on the opening play against Wofford. Alexander's had two 62-yard touchdowns against Louisville in the first game of the season and a 70-yard touchdown against Wofford.

Alexander's speed and shiftiness make him dangerous in a way no other Ole Miss receiver, and not many other receivers in the country, are. Heading into the game against Mississippi State, Alexander has given Ole Miss a reminder of what he's capable of, despite his recent struggles.

Mississippi State cornerbacks Kelley Jones and Jett Jefferson, two NFL Draft prospects like Alexander, will do their best to limit the wideout, but if Alexander can prove that Wofford wasn't a fluke but rather a return to form, fans could see a return to the level of offense that had Ole Miss in the playoff and national championship conversation.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news.