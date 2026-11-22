After two straight losses, the Ole Miss Rebels bounced back by crushing the Wofford Terriers. On Senior Day, Ole Miss came out strong and got a Heisman-caliber performance from Trinidad Chambliss.

The Rebels needed to look like a different team against Wofford, and that they did. Here's everything head coach Pete Golding said in his postgame press conference:

Opening Statement

Pete Golding. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Yeah, no, was really excited with the effort our guys came out with. Lot of reasons out there, obviously, you know, with a 1AA team coming in town, coming off of back-to-back losses, to kind of be in our feelings and feel sorry for ourselves. You know, our goal going into it (the game) from an offensive standpoint (was) to start really fast.

(We) haven't really been able to do that, obviously, this year and really get into a rhythm. And then from a defensive standpoint, a much cleaner game (and) much sounder. I thought for the most part in the first half, definitely on offense, we did that. I thought we spread the ball around efficiently. Really good decisions.

And some guys made some elite plays. Couple of issues on third down in that first half, it felt like, defensively in man-to-man (there was a) technique issue. But other than that, I thought it was a pretty clean first half.

Was able to get a lot of guys in the second half. You know, going into the second half, the refs and some guys wanted to shorten the game, but, you know, we got a lot of guys in that locker room who worked extremely hard from last spring through the summer and the fall and deserve that opportunity.

And I think where we're at in college football right now, it's our responsibility in games like that to get them in the game, know what we've got, and get a really good evaluation. So, I thought that second half did allow us to play a lot of guys um and with the portal and all those things coming up to really get a really good evaluation in game which you don't always get.

So, that was really important. But, I thought our energy, I thought our attitude, I thought our body language was really good on the sideline. I thought the starters once they got pulled stayed engaged and was helped coaching. So, a lot of positives."

The Impact of Senior Day

Trinidad Chambliss. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Reporter: "Pete, with it being senior day, I know that Trinidad didn't walk because he walked last year, but can you just talk a little bit about his impact on the program and the rest of the senior class, just what they've meant to you and what they've meant to this program?"

Yeah, very unique senior class, you know, to me, especially in this day and age. You, you know, when you look at the 17 that walked today, you know, one of those has been here, you know, all four to five years. and so many connections along the way.

Obviously, Trinidad, the year that he had back, all the offseason drama, you know, for him to be able to come back and what he's done for for this town, for this school, for our football program, I think he would say that, you know, this place has probably done just as much for him, you know, and the legacy that he's been able to create here.

But also I mean, you know, there's so many guys of the kites of the world that I recruited at Alabama and Jahem and such a long history with so many of those guys and then you got a lot of local guys in there, you know, that have busted their butt and were walk-ons from the very beginning.

So, for them to be able to stick it out, you know, however long that is here and, be able to get a degree from here and be able to come back in a place that, that loves them that they love and be able to bring their kids back one day.

I think it's really special. I think it's pretty cool for all those guys to have the opportunity to compete that were healthy as well. You know, to be able to remember your senior night and still having an impact on the game I thought was really good. But, it's a really good class, outstanding young men. They got a really bright future.

Deuce Alexander and Deuce Knight

Deuce Knight and Deuce Alexander after scoring a touchdown. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Reporter: "Just from a mental standpoint and maybe a pro standpoint, how big is Duce Alexander's performance, do you think? How long can how how far along does that go? I guess."

Yeah. No, I mean I think that was going to be a big piece to it. You know, the idea going into it was, you know, if we can get to four possessions to feel comfortable, I feel like we're in rhythm on offense, you know, to take Trinidad out and really see what Deuce looks like in live bullets, you know, for extended drives. I thought he came in; I thought he operated really well.

The one pull on the sideline when he kind of got horse-collared, he tweaked his hamstring a little bit, and then, you know, when he had the touchdown run, it was after that, and he goes to try to hurdle the guy; I don't think it helped the situation.

So, at that point, um, you know, we didn't want to continue with him, not based on the score, strictly based on the hamstring, cuz we're going to need him moving forward. But I thought he got a lot of confidence in himself. I thought a lot of guys around him got confidence in him. He threw some really elite balls as well.

So, you know, that's always an evaluation. You know, we know, especially in this league, if you don't have depth at that position, I mean, look at last year, you know, look at a lot of these other teams this year when their guy goes down, how it looks now. So, to be able to get him in the live bullets and be able to see him in action was really good.

Reporter: "I I apologize for the confusion. I meant Deuce Alexander."

Oh, okay. I got you. I got you. Two deuces, man. No, I you know, I thought we did a better job to be honest with you of moving them around in the first half. You know what I'm saying? I think it's really important for elite players to be able to be in the slot, to be able to be outside, have the ability to move them and create matchups.

I think he's the most explosive player we have in my opinion. I thought he was consistent catching the football and he'll be the first one to tell you as well. You know, we met this week and he was disappointed in some of his performances this year, but I thought his mindset was right all week. I think he was out to prove something, but I thought we had a good plan with him.

I thought we threw the ball in rhythm and on time. I thought we created some matchup issues, obviously based on the competition was part of that, but you know, getting him the football is very, very important. And, you know, I think he can increase his value a lot because he flashes. I think he's got first-round ability. We'll see what those December grades look like, but I think that's what it can look like moving forward.

Reporter: "When you have a super athletic quarterback like Deuce, just what is the challenge of coaching him to to play free and do what he does, but also play safe?"

Yeah, I mean I think the biggest thing is the understanding of take what the defense gives you and and so there's a lot of things from an athletic quarterback standpoint that they're going to load the box and play eightman space in and make sure you don't beat with the legs.

And so he took a couple free access off and off and threw some hitches. Came up a press. We caught a double move. You know, he took advantage of it. So, you know, once you have that size and speed, you can still throw an elite deep ball like he can (and) still can take what defenses give to you, it becomes a real problem cuz then it's simple math.

You know, if we got the numbers and we like it, you got the plus-one run game. If you got the one-on-one and he's pressed, you know, we're going to take the vertical, and he's off. We're going to take the now. So, creates a lot of problems for defenses. But, you know, I think that's been his biggest progression from the spring until now is the ability to operate the offense based on what the defense shows. And I think Joe has done a really good job with him.

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A New Defensive Coordinator

Ole Miss' defense rushes Wofford. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Reporter: "Pete, I think today during the TV broadcast it was mentioned or reported that you were going to make the decision to to go look and hire a defensive coordinator and kind of shift your responsibilities to I guess CEO is how it was phrased. Just any kind of comment to that."

Yeah, absolutely. I mean, you know, that was kind of the intent. You know, we talked about how I hired a coordinator last off-season, with the idea like, hey, I'll still call it. And the management of Monday through Friday is handled. The calling of the game is the easy part, right? It's the Monday through Friday of everything that you have to do in order to get ready for practice and script and do all those types of things.

You know, so obviously coming out of the by-week, I had the ability to sit down with special teams and sit down with offense and see all those other things. And you know, having been through the season up to that point, I knew it wasn't sustainable moving forward in a long-term model. There's just not enough hours in the day.

And so, you know, I'd already made that decision pretty early. (I) Knew that, you know, this week kind of gave me the opportunity to do that. To kind of step back and you're having retention meetings and you're doing a lot of things, you know, so, you know, I was allowed to be able to do that this week and do the head coach role, which I really really enjoyed. And a lot more peace of mind. kind of felt like a lot more effective and better decision-making and things like that. So, that definitely will be the model moving forward.

Deuce Knight's Hurdling And Seniors Not Going Through Senior Day

Deuce Knight. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Reporter: "A couple of things, coach. You put your arm around Deuce when he came off after trying to hurdle that were you telling him we don't want you to do that anymore?"

No, I love when he hurdles people like I get super excited. However, I don't after you pull your hamstring. So, like that that was my whole thing. I was like, 'Hey, bro, like you got the first down. You know, we can slide at that point.' But the competitive character of that kid, he was trying to get in the end zone, but I was like, 'Look, you know, I love you playing through it banged up a little bit.

We didn't get you out the drive yet, but we also got to be able to make good decisions as well. But I was just making sure that he didn't hurt it any worse and letting him know that I was really proud of him, but that we were going to go ahead and take him out, you know, so we wouldn't, you know, further injure him. But I was really proud of his effort, how he played, just a great dude.

Reporter: "Number two, quickly, should we read anything into how many seniors didn't go through Senior Day? Does that mean they're coming back or they got options or what?"

You know, I mean, it's a lot of them went through it last year. You know, we had five that went through it last year that didn't and then, you know, there were a couple that were on the list that I was expecting to a couple of them made some decisions this morning not to.

But, you know, hopeful, you know, that's part of retention meetings and things like that, and knowing with the fifth year, um, that there's the potential for that. So obviously we're in the process of that and we're definitely going to try to retain all the players that can play winning football that we definitely want back. That's our responsibility. I think we got a good shot to do it.

What Did Golding Learn About His Team and the Importance of the Egg Bowl

JT Lindsey. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Reporter: "Hey coach, um for a game like this, usually comes at the end of the season, non-SEC game, gives you a chance to play those backup guys a little bit. What do you learn about your team heading into the final game of the season or even into the future from today?"

You know, number one, you know, I think, you know, the ability to focus regardless of the noise, you know, which I think you have to do in this league, you know, you know, my big concern early in the year was the ability to focus after everybody telling you how good you are. You know, that that's just as hard as how the last two weeks have been.

And I think the consistency within that hasn't been where it needs to be this season. And so I think, you know, there were a lot of reasons for a lot of guys not to show up this week, and approach their work the right way and come out with good energy and good attitude and good body language and play really hard. And I thought they have it every reason not to.

And I think, you know, we did a good job as a staff and making sure everybody understood, you know, the effort component of this week is going to be graded more than anything. And we're really going to find out from a competitive character standpoint of who really does love football, who is a really good teammate. you know, this being senior night, you know, if you can't put yourself aside and play for these 17 guys, then I don't want you.

And but I thought they did a really, really good job and they came out, competed. You know, we talked about, you know, you know, don't fear the guardrail last night. You know, I think, you know, there's been some games this year to where the fear of failure, you know, has been an issue. And guys have, you know, kind of played, not scared is probably the wrong word, but to not make a mistake.

And you can't play this game in elite level doing that. For some of them it was probably a sense of relief, uh, to be honest with you, of what happened last week. And for some of those guys, it's like, okay, now we're out of the playoff. I can relax and go play. It's unfortunate that that's the situation. But, you know, I think a lot of guys did focus on doing their job and focus on what they could control today and went out and played pretty well. So, we just got to learn to do that earlier.

Reporter: "And on that note, just going into next week, uh, given exactly what we just said, what do you feel like is on the line for Miss football besides just the rivalry of the Egg Bowl next week that, you know, can set you guys up for getting that last win and entering, you know, what comes next?"

Yeah. You know, to to me, you know, life's about how do you respond to adversity, you know, and that's what we talked about, you know, in that Oklahoma game, said, look, man, like marriage is hard, raising kids is hard, you know, being a really good employee is hard. You know, when it doesn't go exactly how you thought it was going to go, how are you going to respond?

you know, when you come home and you get fired, how you gonna look at your wife and your kids, you better bounce back and and do all those things. So, you know, I think it's another opportunity for us to go out and finish this thing the right way. And, you know, I mentioned it last week. I think, you know, you want the expectation of elite programs to compete for championships and that's how it should be.

But there's one of them every year, you know, so if your life is a success based on winning the last game of the year, not every year, you're going to be pissed off a lot. And so there's a lot of development and a lot of things, right, that you can get better at. And there's a competitive character component. We have the ability to go spot the ball at home, right, and continue to restart that, you know, that that streak that we, you know, screwed up a couple weeks ago. Um on top of we know what that game means to the state. We know what that game means to the former alumni.

We know what that game means to this school. One of my favorite days of the year is Sunday Time Tom Luke speech right in here. We're going to get that tomorrow night. You know, we got 51 new players that are going to really find out, you know, what the Egg Bowl and the rivalry really is about. And that's our responsibility to this school, to our students, to our alumni, you know, to the town of Oxford to prepare really well this week and go out and play really well on Friday, to get ourselves into position o go play into a bowl game to finish with a nine- win season.

The Walk of Champions

Pete Golding. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Reporter: "Coach, you made the decision to walk the team down the walk of champions the first time this year. or was that a senior day option or is that something you're going to"

You know it it was multiple things for me. You know I said in the offseason, beginning of the year you know my pregame prep was based on you know I think calling the game effectively and how I've always done it there was a normal routine on top of you know these seniors have given up so much and mean so much to me.

On top of that, you know, from a veteran standpoint, you know what this game was about, and all those things- I felt like it was way bigger than a preparation model. So, you know, I didn't call the game today. You know, so I went in to be brown on Sunday and said, 'This is a great opportunity for you. You know, this is opponent, no disrespect to them, that it really shouldn't matter. Let's be real. From a game-planning standpoint, and let's be very simple, let our guys play and do all those things effectively, so that I can start focusing on the program more this week and have retention meetings and all that.

So the other piece of that, just to be honest with you, and I wasn't going to say that, but the other piece of it is that I didn't call the game today. And so, moving forward for next year, when we do have a DC in place, then that's going to be the norm. It had nothing to do with not wanting to do it, wanting to do it. It was all about what put our team in the best position. But the senior day piece of it had a big part of it. But that was also the other piece, to be honest with you.

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