Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart Carrying Pride, Honor Into Final Game With Rebels
Jaxson Dart has been the face of the Ole Miss football program for three years, but his time in red and blue will come to a close on Thursday when he and the Rebels face Duke in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl.
Dart is planning to begin the NFL Draft process after the Gator Bowl, but he never had any second guesses about whether or not he would opt out of the Rebels' postseason date. Following practice in Jacksonville on Tuesday, Dart spoke with the media about his emotions going into his final contest as a Rebel.
"There was no doubt in my mind coming in that I was going to play in it," Dart said, "and I'm going to play in it to my full extent."
This game is big for Dart for a variety of reasons, the most obvious of which comes because he is putting more talent on display for NFL scouts, an opportunity he will also receive in the Reese's Senior Bowl in February. But he is also enjoying these final moments with his teammates for other reasons.
"That's one reason I'm really excited about it," Dart said, "but at the same time, just being able to play with my teammates and go chase 10 wins and have a lot of fun doing it. It's been an honor wearing this jersey, so there's a lot of pride in it."
Wednesday will mark Dart's final practice with Ole Miss, and then Thursday itself is the game. His time with the Rebels is quickly winding down, but he's not trying to rush the emotions that will come when it's all over.
"I'm just really living in the moment right now," Dart said. "I'm just trying to take advantage of being with my teammates and really just soaking it all in. I'm just going to be where my feet are, and I'm sure those emotions will come when it's time."
Dart and the Rebels will take the field against Duke at 6:30 p.m. CT on Thursday, and the game will be televised on ESPN.