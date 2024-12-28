Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart Accepts Invite to Reese's Senior Bowl
Jaxson Dart has one game remaining as the quarterback of the Ole Miss Rebels, but he will have an extra chance to put his talents on display for NFL Scouts on Feb. 1.
On Friday night, it was announced that Dart had accepted an invitation to participate in the 2025 Reese's Senior Bowl, one of the premier collegiate all-star games each year that is a key part of the NFL Draft process for participating athletes. You can view the Senior Bowl's post below.
Dart is just the latest Rebel who has accepted an invitation to participate in the game, joining teammates like Trey Amos, Jared Ivey and Princely Umanmielen in the event that will be held in Mobile, Alabama.
This will mark one final opportunity for Dart to showcase his skills in front of NFL scouts while he begins his draft process. Also on Friday, Dart announced his intention to declare for the NFL Draft following his participation in the Gator Bowl with the Rebels on Jan. 2.
"To the Ole Miss community, I did everything in my power to make y'all proud as a person and player," Dart's statement said. "I can say with absolute certainty that I gave it everything I had to bring you wins, success and excitement. I will never, ever forget your love and support."
The Senior Bowl is scheduled for a 1:30 p.m. CT start on Feb. 1, and the game will be televised on NFL Network.