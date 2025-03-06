Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart Lands In Top 3 Of New NFL.com Mock Draft
Could Ole Miss Rebels quarterback Jaxson Dart land in the first round of this year's NFL Draft? Without question.
Could he land inside the top 10? It's possible with a promising Pro Day in Oxford.
Top three? Well, according to one mock draft, it's more than a possibility.
In the latest from NFL Network's Charles Davis, Dart heads to the Big Apple at No. 3 to serve as the hopeful franchise savior for the New York Giants. Miami's Cam Ward comes off the board at No. 2 to the Cleveland Browns while Colorado's Sheduer Sanders comes off the board at No. 1 to the Tennessee Titans.
With the Giants desperately to land a signal-caller, Dart's performance at the NFL Combine last week cements him as a top-five pick for 2025, according to this projection.
"The last time the Giants went all in on a QB from Ole Miss, it worked out pretty well. I know people have not been projecting Dart to go this high, but New York has a screaming need at the position," Davis wrote. "After passing on Michael Penix Jr., J.J. McCarthy and Bo Nix in last year’s draft, the G-Men might not feel like they can sit back and wait this time around. "
Dart, a three-year starter for the Rebels, would be an upgrade over any signal-caller currently on the roster, though it could take time for him to start immediately. The Giants are trying to salvage a roster that nearly landed the No. 1 overall pick after a disastrous 3-14 season.
The NFL Draft takes place on April 24-26 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.