Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart Returns To Manning Passing Academy
Jaxson Dart is joining forces with the Manning family again.
Dart, who's set to enter his third season as Ole Miss' starting quarterback, will participate in the Manning Passing Academy as a camp counselor for the second consecutive season. He, along with 45 other passers, will work with the historic NFL family in Thibodaux, Louisiana, beginning June 27 through June 30 at Nicholls State University.
The Manning Passing Academy has been a tradition among Ole Miss alums Archie and Eli Manning, along with Tennessee standout and MVP Peyton Manning, which is programmed to test high schoolers entering the offseason. A total of 45 college quarterbacks participate as well to pass on their knowledge and build a relationship football's historic clan.
According to FOX 8 's Garland Gillen in New Orleans, a handful of other SEC quarterbacks will reportedly attend. These include Carson Beck (Georgia), Brady Cook (Missouri), Jalen Milroe (Alabama), Garrett Nussmeier (LSU), Quinn Ewers (Texas), Arch Manning (Texas), Graham Mertz (Florida), Blake Shapen (Mississippi State) and Jackson Arnold (Oklahoma).
Dart, who last season led the Rebels to an 11-2 finish, has a close relationship with Eli after setting records in Oxford. Last month, the two-time Super Bowl winner gave high praise to the former USC product, telling him to lead Ole Miss to its first College Football Playoff appearance.
"I want (Dart) to break – he's probably broken all my records – I want him to break all of them," Manning said during the Grove Collective's event last month. "I want him to go have a big year and go get that SEC Championship."
Since being named the starter for Lane Kiffin's offense, Dart's competed just under 65 percent of his throws for 6,338 yards and 52 total touchdowns. He's thrown 16 interceptions, though only five in 2023 while helping the Rebels defeat No. 8 Penn State in the Peach Bowl.
The 28th Manning Passing Academy is scheduled to have roughly 1,500 campers matched up with some of the best quarterbacks in college football. Several prospects could be on Kiffin's radar with Dart leaving to the NFL next offseason, though they likely would sit for at least a year with either Walker Howard or Austin Simmons expected to replace the senior in 2025.
The Rebels begin their quest for the College Football Playoff on August 31 against FCS Furman at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.