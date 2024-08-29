Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart Tabbed As 'Sleeper Bet' For Heisman Trophy
Ole Miss Rebels quarterback Jaxson Dart is simply focused on taking his team far in 2024, but he continues to garner some whispers in Heisman Trophy conversations around the country.
Dart has attracted this attention since he announced his return to Ole Miss for his senior season, but as kickoff nears, the proverbial rubber will soon meet the road. To that end, he was recently tabbed as a "sleeper bet" to win the Heisman by ESPN's Anita Marks, and she dove deep into why she thinks Dart could be a smart pick for bettors this season.
"Two things you know: you need a quarterback who performs well on a team that's going to win some ballgames," Marsks said. "Went 11-2 last year, won the bowl game against Penn State. He's coming back bigger and better now. This is an Ole Miss team, they have one of the easiest schedules out of all SEC contenders."
One of the caveats on the Rebels' schedule that Marks mentioned was their Nov. 9 home date against the Georgia Bulldogs. If Dart is able to help Ole Miss claim a win in that one, she believes that his odds to win the Heisman will improve, so she thinks bettors should take advantage of his current value while it still stands.
"This dude beats Georgia, watch out," Marks said. "Jump on this now. Rebels have a lot of firepower, and this is a young man who throws very few interceptions."
Dart threw for over 3,300 yards and 23 touchdowns last season paired with just five interceptions, helping pilot Ole Miss to its first 11-win campaign in school history. If he takes another step forward this year and has the Rebels in contention for a College Football Playoff berth, his hype will likely grow, in terms of personal accolades.
There's a lot of time between now and awards season, however, as kickoff has yet to reach Oxford, Mississippi. That time comes on Saturday when the Rebels open their season at home against the FCS Furman Paladins, and the game is set for a 6 p.m. start time on SEC Network+.