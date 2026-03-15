How to Watch Ole Miss Baseball vs. Texas Longhorns in Massive Game 3 Showdown

Mike Bianco and the Ole Miss Rebels will square off against the Texas Longhorns in a decisive Game 3 showdown at UCFU Disch-Falk Stdium in Austin (Tex.) on Sunday afternoon.

Ole Miss will roll out left-hander Wil Libbert to the mound with first pitch set for 1 p.m. CT in the Lone Star State as the Rebels look to capture a significant SEC series win after both programs split the first two matchups.

Bianco and Co. stunned the Longhorns in Game 1, but a strong offensive performance from Texas on Saturday leveled the series with all focus on Sunday's rubber match at the Disch.

PROJECTED PITCHING MATCHUPS:

Game 3: LHP Wil Libbert (2-1, 4.58 ERA) vs. LHP Dylan Volantis (2-0, 1.54 ERA)

BROADCAST INFORMATION

All three games will be streamed live on SEC Network+ with Wiley Ballard (PxP) and Ty Harrington (analyst) on the call.

Fans can listen to all Ole Miss Baseball games, home and away, on the Ole Miss Radio Network with David Kellum (PxP) and Brad Henderson (analyst) on the call.

Courtesy of Dom Decker's Instagram.

The Scouting Report: Texas Edition

En route to their 16 wins in 2026, the Longhorns have won six by run rules with a pair of shutouts. Texas dropped No. 9 Coastal Carolina, Baylor and Ohio State to claim the BRUCE BOLT College Classic, a tournament Ole Miss also participated in.

Texas and UTSA were the lone two programs in the six-team group to win all three of its games, but the Longhorns posted a classic-best plus-17 run differential to earn the crown.

Texas has one of the most potent offenses in the country. The Longhorns have scored 162 runs in 16 games, for an average of 10.1 per game. Seven of Texas' primary starters average a .300 hitting percentage or better, with Aiden Robbins leading the charge at .406.

He leads the team with 26 hits, 11 of which have been for extra bases. Texas also has blasted 30 home runs this season, which Robbins also leads with six.

Now, all eyes are on Game 3 in the Lone Star State with Bianco and the Rebels looking to steal an SEC series from America's No. 2 ranked program.

More Ole Miss News:

Georgia Bulldogs, Indiana Hoosiers Pushing to Flip Nation's No. 4 QB From Ole Miss

The SEC Tournament Bracket: Ole Miss Basketball Eyeing Upset Win Over Texas Longhorns

Ole Miss Football Recruiting Buzz: Rebels Poised for Massive Run of Commitments

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