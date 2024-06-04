LOOK: Key Ole Miss Rebels Participate in Summer Football Conditioning
There are just under three months until the beginning of the college football season, but the Ole Miss Rebels are already taking steps to ensure that the 2024 campaign is a fruitful one.
Recently, the Rebels shared photos on social media of key players undergoing summer workouts in the weight room, an important piece in preparation for one of the biggest seasons in school history. You can view the team's post on Instagram below.
The photos from Ole Miss Athletics feature the following players in this order:
- WR Juice Wells
- DL Walter Nolen
- LB Suntarine Perkins
- WR Ayden Williams
- WR Jordan Watkins
- DL JJ Pegues
- CB Trey Amos
- OL Micah Pettus
These are some of the biggest names for Ole Miss in what is one of the most interesting campaigns in recent Rebels history. Many of these names were part of the team's first-ever 11-win season in 2023, but some also joined the roster via the transfer portal this offseason, sparking projections that Ole Miss can reach the newly-expanded 12-team College Football Playoff this winter.
Walter Nolen and Juice Wells were two of the biggest additions for Ole Miss this offseason. Nolen was rated as one of the top players in the transfer portal when he departed from Texas A&M, and Wells (coming back from an injury in 2023) has put up monster numbers at the receiver position in stops with James Madison and South Carolina, complimenting an already-stout stable of players at that position in Oxford.
It's also important not to overlook cornerback Trey Amos in this mix. He was part of a defensive overhaul orchestrated by coaches Lane Kiffin and Pete Golding this offseason, and he is expected to play a big role in patrolling the skies and locking down receivers in conference play this season.
Of course, the biggest cog with most football teams comes at the quarterback position, and the Rebels have a Heisman candidate under center in Jaxson Dart, who will be entering his third season in Kiffin's offense.
Ole Miss will open its season at home on Aug. 31 when it plays host to the FCS Furman Paladins. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT, and the game will be televised on SEC Network+.