Ole Miss QB Trinidad Chambliss Was Snubbed Again

As the football season approaches, so do the sports world’s opinions; the Ole Miss Rebels took quite a few spots on Athlon Sports Preseason Predictions.

The Rebels have 11 athletes on the All-SEC team, one player on the first team, six on the second team, and four on the third team, with five Rebels on the All- American teams from first to fourth teams.

The Five Standout Players

Mississippi Rebels kicker Lucas Carneiro kicks off during the first quarter against the Arkansas Razorback at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

According to Athlon Sports, Kewan Lacy, Lucas Carneiro, Will Echoles, Suntarine Perkins and Patrick Kutas are the five Rebels who will bring home the All-American honors for the season.

For Ole Miss, the five players signal that national analysts believe the Rebels will have an impact across positions. This is the power necessary to become contenders for an SEC title and a chance at the College Football Playoff, specifically in a conference that has talent on all sides.

All-SEC

Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Gunner Stockton runs for a touchdown against Mississippi Rebels cornerback Antonio Kite during the second quarter at Sanford Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In addition to the five Rebels on the All-American list, six more Ole Miss players took home accolades: Trinidad Chambliss, Keaton Thomas, Deuce Alexander, Antonio Kite, Kam Franklin, and Luke Ferrelli.

Chambliss and Thomas are on the second team beside Echoles, Perkins, and Kutas. Each of these players is strong on their own, with talent that pushes them past opponents in their respective roles.

The remainder of the field, Alexander, Kite, Franklin, and Ferrelli, taking third team All-SEC, there is nothing but talent flowing.

Most notable is this will be Thomas and Ferrelli’s first seasons at Ole Miss and in the SEC.

Kewan Lacy

Ole Miss running back Kewan Lacy runs the ball and scores a touchdown during the first round of the College Football Playoff against Tulane | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

He truly is putting the BTA in all preseason rankings, establishing himself as one of the nation’s most prominent, productive, and explosive running backs. The upcoming junior is not getting votes by luck, but by analysts anticipating an even better season following his and the Ole Miss Rebels' record-breaking season.

He was one of the most productive running backs in 2025, rushing for 1,126 yards and 19 touchdowns. He broke the Ole Miss record, finding his 19 rushing touchdowns as a new single-season school record. Lacy also took home the program record for most points by a non-kicker in one season.

His dominance is beginning to excite the 2026 football season as he has new records to break and predictions to prove correct.

Where the Rebels are Standing

SEC signage during SEC Media Days at the Hyatt Regency-Birmingham | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Texas leads the All-SEC team with 16 selections, Georgia and Oklahoma with 15, and LSU with 11; this shows the teams expected to make the largest impact within the conference.

Out of the 130 athletes on the list, the SEC takes the top spot by five, with 48 players; the Big Ten follows with 43 members, and the next closest is the Big 12 with 15. Georgia leads the list with 8 players; Texas follows with 7, and Oklahoma has 6. The Rebels are tied 3 ways with Alabama and LSU.

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