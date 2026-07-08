Three Bold Ole Miss Predictions That Could Look Brilliant by November

The Ole Miss Rebels are coming into the 2026 season with quite possibly the highest expectations they've ever had. After a season that saw the Rebels reach the College Football Playoff, the goal this season is to now reach the ultimate game.

The Rebels have the talent to reach the mountaintop, but it will also be head coach Pete Golding's first regular season. Golding may have postseason success, but the new leader of the Rebels' sideline now has to get through the grueling SEC regular season slate.

What should fans expect in year one under Golding? It's time to have a little fun with some of those expectations. Here are three bold predictions that could look brilliant by the time the season hits November.

1. 1-2 Punch

Jan 8, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Mississippi Rebels running back Kewan Lacy (5) runs for a touchdown against the Miami Hurricanes during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Rebels running back Kewan Lacy is coming into the 2026 season as one of the best running backs in the country. Everyone knows what the expectations are for Lacy in 2026, but could the Rebels have another running back that elevates this offense?

Michigan State Spartans transfer Makhi Frazier could give the Rebels the most explosive backfield in the country. The junior running back is looking for an opportunity, and he'll have that with one of the most talented players in the country by his side.

2. Heisman Wrapped Up

Jan 8, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Detailed view of the jersey of Mississippi Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss (6) against the Miami Hurricanes during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If things go according to plan, by the time November rolls around, Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss will be putting the finishing touches on his Heisman Trophy campaign.

Chambliss was not the starting quarterback for the Rebels until their third game of the season in 2025, and he still almost threw for 4,000 yards. His video game numbers from last season will be even higher with a full season under his belt. This season could be so special in Oxford, and it could end with a Heisman winner.

3. Elite Coaching

Ole Miss head coach Pete Golding runs off the field during warmups before the CFP Fiesta Bowl at the State Farm Stadium, in Glendale, Ariz., on Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The boldest prediction on this list may just be that Coach Golding becomes one of the elite coaches in the SEC in just his first season. No coach has been thrown in the fire like Golding was last season and found the success that he did.

There is a world where the Rebels could be undefeated when November rolls around. If that's the case, Golding's team will have taken down the LSU Tigers, Florida Gators, and Texas Longhorns along the way. That's a CFP resume if there ever was one, and would be results that show the program made the right choice in hiring Golding.

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