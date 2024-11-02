Ole Miss RB Henry Parrish Jr. Goes Down With First Half Injury
The No. 19 Ole Miss Rebels opened up a 35-14 lead over the Arkansas Razorbacks in the first half of Saturday's game in Fayetteville, but the play before the Rebels' final score of the second quarter, a key player departed with an injury.
Inside the Arkansas 10-yard line with a little over 10 seconds to play in the half, Ole Miss running back Henry Parrish Jr. carried the football and was tackled awkwardly near the goal line, suffering what appeared to be a lower body injury. Parrish was helped off the field following the play, unable to put much if any weight on the affected leg.
By the time of his injury, Parrish had put up 22 rushing yards on 10 carries against Arkansas, and while that isn't a huge number, it was enough to lead the team in that category at halftime.
The good news for Ole Miss at the intermission was its sizable lead. Quarterback Jaxson Dart and wide receiver Jordan Watkins have connected for three touchdowns through the air, and Dart also threw a touchdown pass to tight end Dae'Quan Wright following the Rebels' first touchdown of the day that came on a defensive fumble recovery in the end zone.
In the rushing department, Ole Miss only had 41 yards at the half compared to around 300 passing.
