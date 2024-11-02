In-Game Updates: Ole Miss Football Faces Road Test at Arkansas
The No. 19 Ole Miss Rebels and Arkansas Razorbacks are set to do battle in a key SEC showdown on Saturday in an 11 a.m. CT kickoff in Fayetteville, a place where Ole Miss has only won twice all-time.
The Rebels (6-2, 2-2 SEC) need a win on Saturday to keep their College Football Playoff hopes alive and set up a massive game next week at home against the Georgia Bulldogs. As mentioned above, however, Fayetteville has not been kind to Ole Miss historically, so can it overcome that adversity and head back to Mississippi with a win?
There has been plenty of analysis leading up to this game, but now, it's time to put the ball down and put this Rebels team to the test once again in conference play. Follow along below for in-game updates from the contest between Ole Miss and Arkansas.
PREGAME
Ole Miss is donning one of its best road uniform combinations on Saturday: powder blue helmets, white jerseys with powder and red accents, and white pants. That combo was revealed to be the uniform choice on Thursday, but the Rebels also released an on-field look of the threads on Saturday morning in a post you can view below.
From an injury perspective, Ole Miss has five players listed as "out" for Saturday's game against Arkansas, and wide receiver Tre Harris is listed as a game time decision. Harris also had that designation last week when the Rebels faced Oklahoma in Oxford, and he did not suit up or see the field in that 26-14 win.