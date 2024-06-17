Ole Miss RB Logan Diggs Lands On PFF's Top 10 RB Transfer Grades
Ole Miss enters 2024 with a slew of new running backs following the departure of Quinshon Judkins. One, however, is highly regarded in the eyes of Pro Football Focus' analytical department.
Former LSU and current Rebels running back Logan Diggs landed at No. 8 on PFF's top 10 transfer tailbacks of the 2024 offseason. Judkins, a two-time 1,000-yard rusher during his time on The Grove, landed one spot ahead of the former Tiger at No. 7.
A standout at Notre Dame, Diggs elected to reunite with Brian Kelly down in Baton Rogue. He averaged 5.5 yards per play and totaled seven touchdowns off 119 carries while LSU orchestrated another 10-win season.
Reps weren't scarce for Diggs during his lone season at Tiger Stadium, but LSU also trusted Heisman winner Jayden Daniels to carry the rock multiple times per contest to pick up a first down. While Diggs only finished with 16 fewer rush attempts than the eventual No. 2 overall pick, he totaled nearly 500 fewer yards.
In Oxford, Ole Miss plans to make up for Judkins' absence with a blend of quantity and quality. Diggs was one of several newcomers to the Rebels' backfield this offseason, including Miami's Henry Parrish and Miami (Ohio's) Rashad Amos.
Ole Miss also returns Ulysses Bentley, who previously spent the past two seasons as the Rebels' No. 2 runner. Entering spring, the super senior had a chance to take over as the full-time lead back, but offseason surgery sidelined him for nearly all of the workouts.
Diggs is not promised a starting spot, either, after missing all of spring due to a lingering knee injury suffered at LSU. Rebels coach Lane Kiffin said Diggs' status for Week 1's matchup against FCS Furman remains a mystery after undergoing surgery earlier this year.
“How fast? I don’t know. That will be a lot to do with how fast he comes back, obviously,” Kiffin said. “But that can be anywhere from the beginning to the end of the season.”
The Rebels aren't too considered with his status long-term, however, given the surgery should provide Diggs a bit more juice than advertised last season with the Tigers.
“That can be a blessing too. Maybe it’s later and when somebody comes back from an injury later in the year, they got fresh legs," he said. "Sometimes, it can be a really good thing. So we’ll see,"