Who Are the Top Ole Miss Rebels in the National Football League?
The 2024 Ole Miss Rebels look to be loaded with NFL talent this upcoming season. The talent doesn't reside in one room like the wide receiver rooms of the late 2010s, but rather all over the field. The Rebels are primed for success, and with that comes guys ready to make that jump to the league.
The Ole Miss program has produced NFL players who are now legends of the game, including Patrick Willis who recently become the third Rebel to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
But who are the top former Rebels in the NFL right now? Let's take a stab at ranking the Top 5 NFL Rebels heading into the 2024 season.
5. Mike Hilton
Once Mike Hilton was done terrorizing SEC offenses, the 5-foot-9, 184-pound nickelback bounced around the league before signing with the Steelers in 2017.
Hilton immediately made an impact, racking up four sacks in 2017 from his slot corner position. In 2021, the Cincinnati Bengals signed Hilton, and he would play in the Super Bowl in his first year with the team.
Hilton is a very underrated player who plays with an extremely high motor. His smaller frame doesn't stop him from being a force in the run game as he is extremely physical.
For these reasons, Mike Hilton comes in at No. 5.
4. Evan Engram
Evan Engram was a first-round pick by the New York Giants in 2017, where he caught passes from Eli Manning in the first three seasons of his NFL career.
In 2022, the Jacksonville Jaguars signed Engram in free agency, which has worked out very well for both sides. In his first two years with the Jags, Engram has set new career highs in receiving yards with 736 in 2022 and 963 in 2023.
Engram has been a two-time Pro Bowler, and with his career finding new life with Trevor Lawrence under center, he could be primed for another breakout season in 2024, as the Jags have playoff aspirations with their newly-inked signal caller.
3. DK Metcalf
DK Metcalf's college career was cut short due to injury as he only played in 21 games over his three-year career in Oxford. With that being said, Metcalf does have a couple of plays that stand out, like the catch he made at Kentucky in 2017 or his lead-off touchdown catch against Alabama in 2018.
While some thought he could be a first-rounder, Metcalf fell to Seattle in the second round, and from there, he had a monster rookie season, going for 900 yards receiving.
Metcalf has gone over 1,000 yards receiving three times so far in his career and was also named second team All-Pro in 2020. He is a two-time Pro Bowler and one of the best wideouts in the league; Metcalf has proven to be a generational-type talent and is a face of the franchise.
2. AJ Brown
Like Metcalf, AJ Brown has proven he is one of the top receivers in the NFL. After being taken in the second round by the Tennessee Titans, Brown was immediately deemed a problem by NFL defensive coordinators as he went over 1,000 yards in his first season in the league, coming in third in Offensive Rookie of the Year voting in 2019.
Brown was traded to the Eagles in 2022 and didn't miss a beat, taking his game to another level as he scored the first touchdown of Super Bowl 57 while being voted second-team All-Pro and coming in ninth in MVP voting.
Brown is a three-time Pro Bowler and is arguably the best wide receiver in school history.
1. Laremy Tunsil
There is a reason the Houston Texans sent two first round picks to the Miami Dolphins before the 2019 season: they wanted to bolster their O-line with one of the best the game has to offer.
Ever since Laremy Tunsil entered the league, he has started every game he has played in. In 2022, Tunsil gave up just one sack in 678 pass-blocking attempts, which is just a monster season for a left tackle.
In 2023, the Texans signed Tunsil to a $75 million contract which made him the highest-paid offensive tackle in the league at the time. Tunsil has been a monster when healthy and is on a Texans team that might be a legit contender in the AFC in 2024.
Laremy has been a four-time Pro Bowler and is consistently one of the top tackles in the NFL year-in and year-out. If he continues on this track, he could be remembered as one of the more dominant tackles of his era.