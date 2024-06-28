Projected Win Totals For Ole Miss Football Opponents in 2024
The Ole Miss Rebels are projected to have a strong 2024 campaign, earning a projection of 9.5 wins for over/under bettors, according to FanDuel.
The Rebels have an interesting schedule this fall, thanks in large part to not facing the Alabama Crimson Tide for the first time since 1991. Still, any SEC slate is difficult, and Ole Miss will have its fair share of tests if it hopes to reach the newly-expanded College Football Playoff.
With that in mind, how does FanDuel see the seasons playing out for each team on Ole Miss' schedule? The win totals for each team feature an over or under bet, meaning an individual bettor wagers that this team will have more or less wins than the projected total provided by the sportsbook.
You can find the full list of projected win totals on the schedule below.
Aug. 31 vs. Furman: N/A (no win totals released for FCS teams)
Sept. 7 vs. Middle Tennessee: 4.5 wins
Sept. 14 at Wake Forest: 4.5 wins
Sept. 21 vs. Georgia Southern: 5.5 wins
Sept. 28 vs. Kentucky: 6.5 wins
Oct. 5 at South Carolina: 5.5 wins
Oct. 12 at LSU: 9.5 wins
Oct. 26 vs. Oklahoma: 7.5 wins
Nov. 2 at Arkansas: 4.5 wins
Nov. 9 vs. Georgia: 10.5 wins
Nov. 23 at Florida: 4.5 wins
Nov. 30 vs. Mississippi State: 3.5 wins
Based on these projected win totals, Vegas believes Georgia Southern is the most likely of Ole Miss' non-conference opponents to reach bowl eligibility, although the under is favored for the Eagles (-134). As far as conference play is concerned, LSU and Georgia are projected to have seasons similar to the Rebels with win totals of 9.5 and 10.5, respectively.
It is also worth noting that Vegas is not high on the final two regular season opponents for Ole Miss, giving Florida a 4.5 win total and Mississippi State just 3.5.
The Rebels will open their 2024 season at home against the Furman Paladins on Aug. 31.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.