Multiple Rebels Receive 2022 All-SEC Honors

OXFORD, Miss. -- The Ole Miss Rebels reeled in more 2022 accolades on Friday as nine players were named to the Phil Steele All-SEC Team.

College football analyst Phil Steele released his annual All-SEC team on Friday and nine Rebels made the cut this year.

Running back Quinshon Judkins and offensive lineman Nick Broeker were to only two Rebels who made the First Team. Receiver Jonathan Mingo was the only player from Ole Miss named to the Second Team, while defensive back Otis Reese IV and kicker Jonathan Cruz were awarded Third Team honors. Receiver Malik Heath, offensive lineman Jayden Williams, safety AJ Finley, and offensive lineman Caleb Warren were named to the Fouth Team.

Judkins, who was recently named the 2022 SEC Freshman of the Year, earned First Team honors after leading the Southeastern Conference in multiple rushing categories.

Blocking for Judkins was Broeker, the veteran anchor for the Ole Miss offensive line. Broeker appeared in every game this fall, switching between left guard and left tackle when needed, and has not allowed a sack in 505 pass blocking snaps. The stalwart offensive lineman has proven that he is NFL-ready and will likely hear his name called in the early rounds of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Mingo made the Second Team after hauling in 48 receptions for 808 receiving yards and five receiving touchdowns. Ole Miss' No. 1 wideout was forced to play tight end down the stretch after the injury bug ran through the tight end room.

Reese made the Third Team after leading all Ole Miss defensive backs in tackles (81) and sacks (3) this fall. The Leesburg, Ga., native was also sticky in coverage, racking up four pass breakups and one interception.

In his first and only season at Ole Miss, Cruz accounted for 92 of the Rebels' points and missed only two field goal attempts the entire regular season, earning him Third Team honors.

Heath was the second Ole Miss receiver named to the All-SEC Team but was surprisingly placed on the Fourth Team after leading the Rebels in receptions (52) and receiving yards (834) this season.

Caleb Warren made the Fourth Team after playing his first season at the center position. Warren struggled with snap issues at the beginning of the year but got them figured out and has since turned into a versatile piece along the Rebels' offensive line. Williams, a redshirt freshman, earned Fourth Team honors after serving as the primary left tackle on the Ole Miss offensive line this fall.

Finley was the last Rebel named to the Fourth Team and earned those honors after he led the team in interceptions (2).

