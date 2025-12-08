Ole Miss Rebels Could Target This LSU Tigers Cornerback Transfer, Departs Lane Kiffin

Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels are set to attack the NCAA Transfer Portal in January with roster reconstruction set to take place in Oxford.

After the departure of head coach Lane Kiffin, Golding and Co. will now look to put their own spin on the roster with the Transfer Portal window set to open on Jan. 2 and run through Jan. 16.

Once Kiffin made his move to LSU, Ole Miss officials wasted no time in elevating defensive coordinator Pete Golding to full-time head coach where he quickly won over the locker room.

“So it probably still hasn’t set in, and I don’t want it to set in. That’s my points to the players. I’m not looking at my responsibility any different than it was when we went to game one right now," Golding said. "Does it have a different role in front of more people in certain times and team meetings and all those type of things? Absolutely.

"But as far as what my responsibility is, this team to get guys prepared and went from one side of the ball to an entire group. But kids are kids. The room got a little bigger, but nothing else changed.”

Courtesy of Ole Miss Rebels Football.

Now, as the NCAA Transfer Portal prepares to open, is there a name to know come Jan. 2?

The New Entry: LSU CB Ashton Stamps

LSU Tigers cornerback Ashton Stamps is set to officially enter the NCAA Transfer Portal where he could give Ole Miss a boost in the secondary with two seasons of eligibility remaining.

The Louisiana native started in all 13 games as a sophomore in 2024 where he emerged as the program's go-to guy at the cornerback position.

Across his first two seasons in Baton Rouge, Stamps appeared in 24 games with 17 starts in purple-and-gold. He logged 74 tackles and 16 total pass breakups during that stretch.

Stamps signed with the LSU program in the 2023 Recruiting Cycle as a three-star prospect where he fulfilled his dream of playing for the Tigers - along with suiting up for secondary coach Corey Raymond.

Now, it's on to the next chapter of his playing career after three seasons in Baton Rouge where he redshirted in 2025. Could Ole Miss get invovled? Time will tell with four weeks until the Transfer Portal window officially opens.

More Ole Miss News:

Ole Miss Makes Final Decision on Lane Kiffin Coaching CFP As LSU Tigers Pick Up Steam

Potential Lane Kiffin Replacements Revealed As Future With Ole Miss 'In Doubt'

Tony Vitello Pokes Fun at Ole Miss Football's Lane Kiffin in Goodbye to Tennessee

Join the Community: