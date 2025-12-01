Adam Schefter Evaluates Lane Kiffin's Decision to Depart Ole Miss Football For LSU
The Ole Miss Rebels are set to begin a new era in Oxford with Lane Kiffin officially out as the head coach after making the move to join the LSU Tigers.
In a move that has taken America by storm, Kiffin has departed the No. 7 ranked Ole Miss Rebels (11-1, 7-1 SEC) amid a College Football Playoff run for the program.
Now, with the move made official, the Ole Miss administration has elevated defensive coordinator Pete Golding to lead the program into the postseason and beyond after earning the full-time job as head coach.
“Ole Miss Football is special,” Golding said. “Since the day I arrived, I’ve felt the passion, pride and unwavering support of Rebel Nation. This is a place where expectations are high, and football is woven into the fabric of the community.
"Our mission moving forward is clear: we will play with toughness, discipline and relentless effort in everything we do. We will recruit at the highest level, develop our players on and off the field, and compete every single day to bring championships to Oxford.
“Most importantly, we will represent this university with class and integrity. To the Ole Miss family, thank you for your support and belief. I’m excited for what’s ahead, and I can’t wait to attack this challenge together.”
Following the move, ESPN insider Adam Schefter weighed in on Kiffin's departure - stating that the raise in salary is worth the risk.
"He was making $7M a year at Ole Miss,” Schefter said. “What I don’t understand from the outside is, why didn’t Ole Miss step up and pay him.
“College football has become one big money-grab. Would anybody in any line of work pass up a $5M a year raise to go somewhere else? No.”
The new LSU shot-caller has inked a seven-year, $91 million contract with the university where he now joins Georgia's Kirby Smart as the only coaches in college football with an annual salary of at least $13 million.
"The deal includes an 80% buyout if LSU fires him without cause, which would be less than Brian Kelly, but it does not have a mitigation/offset clause," The Baton Rouge Advocate wrote.
Now, all eyes are on the new era of football at Ole Miss with Golding set to take control of the program amid a College Football Playoff run.
