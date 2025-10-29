Ole Miss Rebels in the NFL: Jaxson Dart Headlines List of Players Thriving
OXFORD, Miss. – Seventeen former Rebels played in Week Eight including Pittsburgh Steeler DK Metcalf after finishing with five receptions for 55 yards and one touchdown.
Metcalf has now had four games in a row with more than 50 receiving yards, and his 5 receiving touchdowns on the season are tied for eighth in the league.
#23 Trey Amos | CB | Washington Commanders
Secured two tackles and one pass defended in a loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday Night Football.
#11 A.J. Brown | WR | Philadelphia Eagles
Was not active in Week Eight.
#77 Ben Brown | OL | New England Patriots
Played 6 special teams snaps as the Patriots beat the Cleveland Browns 32-13.
#6 Jaxson Dart | QB | New York Giants
Finished 14-of-24 passing for 193 yards and one touchdown. He also carried the ball six times for 17 yards and another score. Dart is currently tied for fourth in the league amongst all quarterbacks with four rushing touchdowns.
#1 Evan Engram | TE | Denver Broncos
Caught four passes for 36 yards in a win over the Dallas Cowboys.
#9 Tre Harris | WR | Los Angeles Chargers
Brought down two catches for 8 yards, scoring his first career touchdown in a 37-10 win against the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday Night Football.
#18 Malik Heath | WR | Green Bay Packers
Brought down three catches for 29 yards in a 35-25 victory against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
#51 Jared Ivey | LB | Seattle Seahawks
Had a Bye in Week Eight.
#94 Benito Jones | DT | Miami Dolphins
Brought down one tackle in a 34-10 win against the Falcons.
#93 D.J. Jones | DT | Denver Broncos
Played 25 total snaps, securing one tackle in a 44-24 win against the Dallas Cowboys.
#33 Jaylon Jones | CB | Chicago Bears
Secured three solo tackles and forced one fumble in his first start of the season.
#88 Dawson Knox | TE | Buffalo Bills
Brought down one catch for 15 yards in a win over the Carolina Panthers.
#4 D.K. Metcalf | WR | Pittsburgh Steelers
Hauled in five catches for 55 yards and one touchdown in a Sunday Night Football loss to the Packers.
#81 Jonathan Mingo | WR | Dallas Cowboys
Was not active in Week Eight.
#8 Elijah Moore | WR | Buffalo Bills
Brought down one catch for 14 yards in a win against the Panthers.
#92 JJ Pegues | DT | Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders were on Bye in Week Eight.
#78 Laremy Tunsil | OT | Washington Commanders
Left the Commanders’ Monday Night Football matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs after suffering a hamstring injury on the Commanders’ opening drive.
#33 Princely Umanmielen | LB | Carolina Panthers
Played 18 total snaps in a loss to the Buffalo Bills.
#17 Jordan Watkins | WR | San Francisco 49ers
Making his NFL debut, hauled in one catch for seven yards in a loss to the Houston Texans.
#41 Trey Washington | S | Indianapolis Colts
Played 31 total snaps, bringing down one tackle in a 38-14 win against the divisional rival Tennessee Titans.
#54 Sam Williams | DE | Dallas Cowboys
Secured one solo tackle, bringing the running back down for a loss.
INJURED RESERVE
Daijahn Anthony | S | Cincinnati Bengals
AJ Finley | S | Seattle Seahawks
Mike Hilton | CB | Indianapolis Colts
Cedric Johnson | DE | Cincinnati Bengals
Deane Leonard | CB | Los Angeles Chargers
Walter Nolen III | DT | Arizona Cardinals
Tavius Robinson | OLB | Baltimore Ravens
Dayton Wade | WR | Baltimore Ravens
Kenny Yeboah | TE | Detroit Lions
PRACTICE SQUAD
Ulysses Bentley | RB | Indianapolis Colts
Nick Broeker | OG | Buffalo Bills
Chance Campbell | LB | Philadelphia Eagles
Chris Paul Jr. | LB | Seattle Seahawks
Caden Prieskorn | TE | Cleveland Browns
John Saunders Jr. | S | Miami Dolphins
Laquon Treadwell | WR | Indianapolis Colts
Juice Wells Jr. | WR | New York Giants
More Ole Miss News:
Instant Takeaways: Ole Miss Football Takes Down Oklahoma Sooners in 34-26 Win
Ole Miss Football Great Doubles Down on Lane Kiffin to Florida Gators 'Not Happening'
Tony Vitello Pokes Fun at Ole Miss Football's Lane Kiffin in Goodbye to Tennessee
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.