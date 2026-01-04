Report: Ole Miss Football, LSU OC Charlie Weis Jr. Option for New York Giants Staff

Ole Miss offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr. has navigated a chaotic stretch while working on both the Rebels' staff in Oxford along with the LSU Tigers under Lane Kiffin.

Once Kiffin accepted the head coaching job with LSU, Weis Jr. also made the move to Baton Rouge to join his staff as the highest-paid offensive coordinator in the Southeastern Conference.

While the well-respected assistant coach is heading to the Bayou State to remain with Kiffin, he's also stayed loyal to the Ole Miss program while paving the way throughout the College Football Playoff.

Now, Weis Jr. has his name circulating on social media surrounding a potential job opening on the New York Giants' staff - where his former quarterback Jaxson Dart is currently making his presence felt.

According to ESPN's Jordan Raanan, "Heard an interesting name as a possibility to work with quarterback Jaxson Dart on the next Giants staff... Charlie Weis Jr.

"Connection to Dart from Ole Miss. Father was a longtime NFL coach. Would be intriguing option."

The speculation comes during a time where six Ole Miss assistants continue traveling back and forth from Oxford to Baton Rouge while also serving under Kiffin on LSU's staff.

“I don’t know. Do you know if you’re going to show up at work tomorrow? I mean, we don’t know,” Ole Miss head coach Pete Golding said this week. “It’s grown people making decisions, so I have no idea.

"We’re going to go out there and spot the ball. We’ve got plenty enough people in this building who showed up this morning. We’ll be just fine.”

Now, Weis Jr. remains in headlines surrounding another potential gig despite inking a strong deal with the LSU Tigers that will make him the highest-paid offensive coordinator in the SEC.

College Football Playoff Semifinals

No. 10 Miami vs. No. 6 Ole Miss (Fiesta Bowl)

Date: Jan. 8, 2026

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

No. 5 Oregon vs. No. 1 Indiana (Peach Bowl)

Date: Jan. 9, 2026

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

