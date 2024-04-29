Ole Miss Rebels Gain Commitment From 2025 Four-Star WR Jerome Myles
The Ole Miss Rebels' momentum on the recruiting trail continued over the weekend, snagging a commitment from four-star wide receiver Jerome Myles out of Corner Canyon (Utah) High School.
If that school name sounds familiar, it's because it is the same place where Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart spent his prep days before committing to the USC Trojans out of high school. After one year in Los Angeles, Dart packed his bags and transferred to Oxford where he has become one of the best quarterbacks in the country over the last two seasons.
As far as Myles is concerned, it appears that the Rebels have an electric piece set to join their offense in 2025. He measures in at 6-2 and 210 pounds, and he is rated as the top player in the state of Utah, per On3.
Myles reportedly battled through an injury during his junior season, but he did return to help his team make a run in the postseason. Through five games played, he hauled in 19 receptions for 486 yards and six scores, good for an average of 25.6 yards per catch per his MaxPreps page.
The Rebels now have seven commitments in their 2025 class, headlined by some elite offensive talent alongside Myles. Ole Miss has also secured pledges from running back Akylin Dear (Mississippi), tight end Hayden Bradley (Georgia), wide receiver Dillon Alfred (Alabama) and others so far in this cycle.