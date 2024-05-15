Multiple Ole Miss Rebels Listed Among Top 50 Most Impactful Transfers in 2024
OXFORD, Miss. – It is no secret that the Ole Miss Rebels were one of the most active teams in the NCAA Transfer Portal this offseason. After winning 11 games for the first time in program history in 2023, Lane Kiffin and the Rebels have their eyes set on even greater aspirations in 2024. To help reach these goals, Kiffin ran through the portal and secured the No. 3 transfer class in the nation, per On3.
It was a great offseason for teams to be active in the portal, as this was hands down the busiest transfer season ever, and there was some serious talent floating around. But which transfers will be the most impactful for their new teams in 2024? 247Sports answered this question on Tuesday by revealing its 50 most impactful transfers in 2024.
Out of the Top 50 transfers, the Rebels successfully reeled in four: linebacker Chris Paul Jr. (37), receiver Antwane “Juice” Wells (31), defensive lineman Walter Nolen (8), and edge rusher Princely Umanmielen (7).
Their excerpts can be found below.
“Ole Miss gets a tackling machine to pair with several other high-end signees this portal cycle,” 247Sports said of Paul.
“Paired with Tre Harris and Jordan Watkins, [Juice] Wells gives Ole Miss a third elite-level target in the passing game,” 247Sports said.
“[Walter] Nolen, a former five-star signee in College Station, is a nightmare to block and ultimately chose the Rebels over Oregon this spring as one of this cycle's top defensive players available,” 247Sports said. “He has a starting role in the middle of Pete Golding's defense in Oxford.”
“[Princely] Umanmielen was a force on the edge of Florida's defensive front throughout the 2023 season, proving to be one of the nation's most effective pass rushers as he secured an elite win rate against opposing offensive linemen,” 247Sports said.
The defensive side of the football saw the most action for Ole Miss in the portal, completely revamping a unit that had its struggles in an otherwise-strong 2023 campaign. Wells, however, is the offensive transfer who has gained the most notoriety since arriving in Oxford, although the Rebels also gained some key pieces in the running back room to help alleviate the loss of Quinshon Judkins to the Ohio State Buckeyes.
In my recent post-spring depth chart predictions, I have all four of these former transfers cracking the Ole Miss starting lineup by Week 1. These Rebels will make their debut on Aug. 31 when Ole Miss plays host to the FCS Furman Paladins in Oxford.