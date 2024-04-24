Strengths and Weaknesses: Analyzing the Ole Miss Roster Post-Spring Practice
Is the hype real?
That is the million-dollar question for Ole Miss Rebels fans entering the summer of 2024. Head coach Lane Kiffin seems optimistic with how the roster is configured, but that isn't the only thing that makes up an elite team.
Let's take a look at the strengths and weaknesses of this Ole Miss roster following the conclusion of spring practice.
Strength: Quarterbacks
It's no secret that the Rebels return one of the best signal callers in the country in Jaxson Dart, but the rest of the room is also stacked.
The 2025 QB battle will be one for the ages with Walker Howard and Austin Simmons. Both have off-the-charts athleticism and seem to be comfortable in the RPO scheme that the Rebels run.
While most Rebel fans know these names, one name you will want to keep tabs on is AJ Maddox. The freshman out of Oak Grove H.S. in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, stands outs with his tall frame and strong arm.
Like the rest of the quarterbacks, Maddox has that sixth sense in the pocket and can make plays on the fly, a trait that QBs under Kiffin always seem to have. This room is loaded, and it will be interesting to see who will be next in line after Dart declares for the draft next year.
Strength: Wide Receiver
This wideout group could be the best Ole Miss has ever seen, and it has the chance to be one of the best rooms in the country. Pick your poison.
With Tre Harris, Jordan Watkins and Juice Wells, the Rebels have a three-headed monster when those guys are all on the field, but don't forget other budding young stars they have waiting in the wings. Ayden Williams and Cayden "Honeycomb" Lee are primed for breakout seasons as well.
Lee had his breakout game when he got his opportunity in the 2023 Peach Bowl and held his own against Penn State's top defense. Noreel White is also another name to watch. He flipped his commitment from Arkansas and landed with the Rebels his senior year, and you could tell this was an important get for offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr. and Kiffin.
Devin Price is another guy to keep your eye on. The transfer from FAU has a long wingspan and top-end speed that can play in the SEC. The group has a chance to be special and has tons of high-quality depth that could step in and contribute right away.
Strength: Tight End
Ole Miss might have a legit three-deep at the tight end position for 2024.
Caden Prieskorn is the alpha dog in that room after his breakout 2023 season, but he was basically the only option. Hudson Wolfe, who dealt with injury last year, is back and is a player that isn't getting the hype of Prieskorn but has lots of athletic upside.
Another name to watch is Virginia Tech transfer Dae'Quan Wright. Wright had 13.1 yards per reception last year for the Hokies and flashed with elite athleticism. Freshman Dillion Hipp could also be the tight end of the future for the Rebs with his 6-foot-6, 240-pound frame bringing a mix of size and sneaky athleticism.
The tight end room might not get the amount of national hype like the wideouts, but it looks to be loaded with special talent.
Weakness: Overall Defensive Depth
This Ole Miss defense looks to have taken a step up after a big transfer portal haul in the offseason.
Injuries happen in football, and having a good two-to-three deep separates the contenders and pretenders in the world of college football, especially in the SEC. Is this team deep enough to sustain injuries of the defensive side of the ball?
Running Back Depth
Running back has been a question mark ever since Quinshon Judkins decided to take his talents to Columbus, Ohio.
Last season Ulysses Bentley IV showed Rebel fans he could be a lead back in the SEC, but injuries have plagued his time in Oxford. New additions in the form of Jacory Croskey-Merrit and familiar face Henry Parrish Jr. have recently added more depth to the running back room.
Kedrick Reescano is also another name to watch but is an unproven talent. These backs all have that quick-twitch attribute but aren't really big backs used in short-yardage or goal-line situations. The Rebels could be looking to add a thumper to that room to give them a different edge, but that is yet to be seen.