Where Do Ole Miss Rebels Land in Post-Spring Top 25 Poll?
Okay, maybe the "Grove Bowl Games" didn't teach us much about the Ole Miss Rebels' ceiling for the 2024 season, but the hype machine is still rolling strong in Oxford as summer draws near.
247Sports recently released its post-spring Top 25, and while Ole Miss fell a spot from its previous ranking by the publication, it still finds itself firmly within the Top 10 at No. 6. You can read an excerpt from the piece below.
"This is the most-talented roster ever assembled in Oxford — on paper. ... The Rebels are one of the offseason's poster boys for "teams to watch" and have an impressive trajectory based on what Lane Kiffin's group accomplished in 2023 with 11 wins. If quarterback Jaxson Dart has another banner season, Ole Miss will be one of the SEC's multiple playoff teams with a chance to win it all."
The teams who came above the Rebels in this ranking are as follows:
1. Ohio State Buckeyes
2. Georgia Bulldogs
3. Texas Longhorns
4. Oregon Ducks
5. Alabama Crimson Tide
Regardless of whether or not you agree with the teams who made the top five ahead of Ole Miss, this is still significant praise for a roster that continues to improve with the passage of time. While much of the Rebels' transfer portal focus was on defense this offseason, they have begun to revamp their running back room in the latest window, adding the likes of Henry Parrish Jr. (Miami) and Jacory Croskey-Merritt (New Mexico) in the last week.
Ole Miss was also recently projected to make the cut for the newly-expanded College Football Playoff, including a prediction of an opening-round win over the LSU Tigers before falling to the Georgia Bulldogs in the next round.
In short, the expectations at Ole Miss haven't been this high in quite some time, but the performance on the field will dictate whether or not they are met. The Rebels will open their season at home on Aug. 31 against the Furman Paladins.