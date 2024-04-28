Two Ole Miss Rebels Included in Top 50 Prospects of Way-Too-Early 2025 NFL Draft
The 2024 NFL Draft just concluded on Saturday afternoon, but experts are already preparing for the next installment of the frenzy coming in 2025.
Pro Football Focus recently released its "Top-50 Big Board" for the 2025 draft, highlighting the top 50 prospects who will be available for the draft next year. Of course, there is still a 2024 college football season to play, so this list is subject to change, but two Ole Miss Rebels made the cut regardless.
Edge Princely Umanmielen (No. 28) and wide receiver Tre Harris (No. 34) were the two Ole Miss players who made the list, and both have a history in the transfer portal before coming to Oxford.
Umanmielen came to the Rebels by way of the Florida Gators this offseason, officially committing to the program on Dec. 15 of last year. In four seasons with Florida, he registered 98 total tackles, 24.5 tackles for loss, and 14.5 sacks.
Harris already has a year under his belt in Oxford, coming to Ole Miss from Louisiana Tech prior to the 2023 season. Despite dealing with some injury issues, he played in 12 of the Rebels' 13 games, reeling in 54 receptions for 985 yards and eight touchdowns.
Again, a lot can change between now and the next draft, but if this list is any indication, these two Rebels have a lot riding on their individual 2024 campaigns. Ole Miss will begin its season at home against the Furman Paladins on Aug. 31.