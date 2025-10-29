Ole Miss Rebels, Ohio State Buckeyes, Oregon Ducks Headline Latest CFP Predictions
Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels are firmly in the College Football Playoff conversation after coming out the gates firing on all cylinders to open the 2025 season.
Entering Week 10 with a 7-1 record, along with a No. 7 ranking in the AP Top-25 Poll, Kiffin's program has America's attention with four games to go.
No. 7 Ole Miss will square off against the South Carolina Gamecocks on Saturday night at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium followed by matchups against Citadel, Florida and Mississippi State to close out the season.
"You see every week around the country, but especially in this conference, how hard the games are, how many are one possessions," Kiffin said on Monday.
"All our games have been one-possession final scores. And so, you know, this is a really challenging time to play in the SEC and coach in the SEC and especially adding another game next year to this and and battling through the schedule.
"I think about what we just did going to Georgia and Oklahoma and playing those those type of players."
Now, with the 2025 regular season, where do the experts predict the Rebels to land in the College Football Playoff after nine weeks?
College Football Playoff Projected Rankings After Week 9
*Projections according to USA Today*
The Projected Bracket
First Round Byes
Indiana Hoosiers
Ohio State Buckeyes
Texas A&M Aggies
Alabama Crimson Tide
First Round Games
(12) South Florida at (5) Georgia
(11) Texas Tech at Ole Miss (6)
(10) Georgia Tech at Oregon (7)
(9) Vanderbilt at Miami (8)
No. 7 Ole Miss will square off against the South Carolina Gamecocks in Week 10 as the program in Oxford looks to keep its College Football Playoff hopes alive.
Lane Kiffin's Take: Sellout Vaught-Hemingway
"I think just for fans to understand what it’s like - it's not just the third-down noise; it’s when you come into a stadium in warm-ups and it’s electric," Kiffin said. "As the opposing team, it it does a lot to you.
"When we go into those places, like last week or like Georgia, I got to talk all week about that to the players. You know, what the environment is going to be like and how intense it’s going to be and how much focus they’re going to need to do."
