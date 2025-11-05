Ole Miss Rebels, Oregon Ducks, BYU Cougars Headline College Football Playoff Rankings
Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels are firmly in the College Football Playoff race with the program landing in the initial rankings after Week 10.
The Rebels are in the midst of an 8-1 start to the 2025 season with the program in Oxford quickly taking America by storm as a contender this fall.
“I really hadn’t thought much about that. This isn’t coach speak. I really don’t, because it’s still so early and so much left to play,” Kiffin said about the College Football Playoff this week.
“I hadn’t thought about that, but probably that would be the part I’d look less about where we are and more of that just to see, OK, are they actually going to pay as much attention that we were told they are going to now?"
Now, the initial College Football Playoff Rankings are out with the first bracket revealed by the selection committee.
The College Football Playoff Rankings:
1. Ohio State
2. Indiana
3. Texas A&M
4. Alabama
5. Georgia
6. Ole Miss
7. BYU
8. Texas Tech
9. Oregon
10. Notre Dame
11. Texas
12. Oklahoma
13. Utah
14. Virginia
15. Louisville
16. Vanderbilt
17. Georgia Tech
18. Miami
19. USC
20. Iowa
21. Michigan
22. Missouri
23. Washington
24. Pittsburgh
25. Tennessee
College Football Bracket Based on Rankings:
First-Round Byes:
1. Ohio State Buckeyes
2. Indiana Hoosiers
3. Texas A&M Aggies
4. Alabama Crimson Tide
First-Round Matchups:
No. 5 Georgia vs. No. 12 Memphis
No. 6 Ole Miss vs. No. 11 Virginia
No. 7 BYU vs. No. 10 Notre Dame
No. 8 Texas Tech vs. No. 9 Oregon
Quarterfinals Round:
No. 1 Ohio State vs. No. 8/9 Winner
No. 2 Indiana vs. No. 7 /10 winner
No. 3 Texas A&M vs. No. 6/11 Winner
No. 4 Alabama vs. No. 5/12 winner
Kiffin and the Rebels have three games remaining on the 2025 regular season schedule - The Citadel, Florida, and Mississippi State - with Ole Miss eyeing significant postseason opportunities.
"We’ve got a lot to work on," Kiffin said after taking down South Carolina. "Gave up an explosive play and a couple other passes that [South Carolina] missed that were open. We had a really poor day in the red zone and third down. So, plenty to work on.
"[The Citadel] is a very disciplined team. They make you be really accountable on defense with an unusual system that we’re not used to. Really trying to focus on really getting better and improving and maybe looking at different ideas, too."
Kiffin and Co. will return to action on Saturday afternoon at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium with a matchup against The Citadel up next on the schedule.
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.