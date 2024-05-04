2025 NFL Draft Buzz: Two Ole Miss Wideouts Earn First-Round Projections
OXFORD, Miss. – The 2024 NFL Draft was rather quiet for the Ole Miss Rebels, as only three former players were selected last weekend, but next year’s draft is already shaping up to be a more popular event for the program.
Experts are already creating prospect big boards and way-too-early mock drafts for 2025 and a handful of Rebels have been included in these predictions. But which Rebels are being discussed and where are they expected to fall in next year’s draft? Over the next few days, I will be breaking down the most popular NFL prospects coming out of Ole Miss in 2025. On Thursday, we looked at Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart, and now we will dive into two of his weapons, receivers Tre Harris and Antwane “Juice” Wells.
Harris is entering his second season with the Rebels after transferring from Louisiana Tech ahead of the 2023 season and has the potential to be the best receiver in the Southeastern Conference in 2024 if he can stay on the field. Despite dealing with injuries, the 6-2, 205-pound wideout appeared in 12 games last season and hauled in 54 passes for 985 receiving yards and eight touchdowns.
Harris has already made an appearance in Pro Football Focus' newest way-too-early mock draft and was picked up by the Baltimore Ravens with the No. 30 pick. 247Sports also released early projections for the 2025 draft and has Harris landing with the Buffalo Bills by way of the No. 29 pick.
"Harris was one of the best receivers in the country in his first year transferring to Ole Miss, racking up 54 catches for 985 yards and eight touchdowns," 247Sports writes. "Harris is a bigger body at receiver who is an excellent route runner and has the ability to make the dynamic plays both on the outside and in the slot."
Wells has not even taken his first snap as a Rebel, and he is already receiving favorable draft projections. The former South Carolina Gamecock arrived at Ole Miss as a part of the Rebels' loaded 2024 transfer portal class. In two seasons at South Carolina, Wells caught 71 receptions for 965 yards and seven touchdowns. The 6-1, 210-pound played in all 13 games in 2022, but injuries limited Wells to just three games in 2023.
Wells and the Rebels are hoping that one more healthy season in an explosive offense will be beneficial for both parties. Walter Football is predicting a bounceback year for the Richmond, Va., native, as the outlet has Wells falling to the Detroit Lions at pick No. 27.
"The Lions may have been interested in a receiver had Terrion Arnold fallen to them in the 2024 NFL Draft," Walter Football writes. "Antwane Wells barely played this past season, but has some potential."