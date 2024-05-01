Baltimore Ravens Select Ole Miss Rebels WR in Way-Too-Early 2025 Mock Draft
OXFORD, Miss. – The 2024 NFL Draft has come and gone, and three former Ole Miss Rebels were lucky enough to hear their names called during the final day of the event. Ole Miss safety Daijahn Anthony and defensive end Cedric Johnson were both sixth-round selections by the Cincinnati Bengals, while cornerback Deantre Prince was picked up by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the fifth round.
The Rebels did not boast any top talent in this year’s draft class, but there will be a handful of big names leaving Ole Miss for the 2025 draft. Pro Football Focus has already started preparing for next year’s draft, as the outlet recently revealed its “Top-50 Big Board” for next year’s draft and followed that up with a way-too-early mock draft which was unveiled on Monday.
Ole Miss receiver Tre Harris and edge rusher Princely Umanmielen were both included on the 2025 big board, but only Harris was selected out of the two in the first-round mock draft. PFF predicted that the Baltimore Ravens will pick Harris 30th overall in the 2025 draft.
“Tre Harris gives [Baltimore] a potentially dominant perimeter weapon,” PFF writes. “He posted the sixth-best receiving grade in college football last season and finished 10th in yards per route run. He has shown that he can be the best player on the field and would add a vertical element to Baltimore’s offense.”
Harris arrived at Ole Miss ahead of the 2023 season by way of Louisiana Tech and quickly became Jaxson Dart’s go-to receiver. Injuries prevented Harris from reaching his full potential in 2023, but he still managed to haul in 54 receptions for 985 yards and eight touchdowns in 12 games.
One more season of elite production in the Southeastern Conference should all but solidify Harris’ chances of being a top pick in 2025.