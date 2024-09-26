Ole Miss Releases First Injury Report Ahead of Game vs. Kentucky
The Ole Miss Rebels are gearing up to open conference play against the Kentucky Wildcats on Saturday, and the first injury reports for the game were released on Wednesday night.
The Rebels have over 20 players listed on the report, but only eight are listed as "out" for the game. You can view the entire Ole Miss and Kentucky listing below.
Many players are listed as "probable" for Saturday's game, but Louis Moore and Akelo Stone are listed as doubtful alongside questionable listings for Ayden Williams and Isaiah Hamilton. It's also worth noting that TJ Dottery, who missed last week's game due to injury, is listed as probable this week.
All of Kentucky's players on the report are either out or doubtful to participate on Saturday.
The Rebels have opened the season 4-0, but they have yet to face a test like Kentucky, especially the Wildcats' defense. Lane Kiffin gave his thoughts on that unit earlier this week.
"They have really good length on defense, great size," Kiffin said. "I think that it's happened to us and a lot of people: when you don't have size and length on defense, you struggle over the last few years with Georgia or Alabama before that.
"They very much look like an NFL defense from structure and a size standpoint and coverages and techniques. That's why a lot of people struggle against them and games seem a lot more like NFL games. It's hard to make yards and hard to run the ball."
Kickoff on Saturday is scheduled for 11 a.m. CT at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, and the game will be televised on ABC.