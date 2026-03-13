No. 1 Prospect in Alabama Emerging as Major Priority Target for Ole Miss Football

Dothan (Ala.) cornerback Ai'King Hall has blossomed into one of America's top prospects with Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels keeping tabs on the fast-rising defensive back.

Hall checks in as the No. 1 prospect in Alabama - and the No. 7 cornerback in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle - with a myriad of Southeastern Conference programs battling for his commitment this offseason.

The 6-foot-1, 190-pounder has earned offers from the likes of the Ole Miss Rebels, Auburn Tigers, Florida Gators, Texas A&M Aggies, Alabama Crimson Tide, Texas Longhorns, and Arkansas Razorbacks, among several others, as his recruitment explodes.

"Hall is a versatile athlete and plays wide receiver in addition to playing cornerback. He had a pick-six during his junior season and is a threat to take any interception to the house," UGA Wire wrote of Hall's game.

"Hall does a great job of breaking on the football and has great quickness. Hall is a willing contributor on special teams and also serves as a kickoff returner for his high school."

Now, as his recruitment takes off prior to his senior campaign, official visits are beginning to be locked in with the Ole Miss Rebels set to earn one of their own in May.

Courtesy of Ai'King Hall on Instagram.

Golding and the Ole Miss coaching staff will bring Hall in on a multi-day stay during the weekend of May 29, according to multiple reports.

“I want to learn about the people — how the coaches interact, how the players work together, see the facilities and just what it is like out there," Hall said. "How I am treated and just see how they feel about me.”

Ole Miss is beginning to identify priority targets in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with Hall emerging as a name to know as Golding and Co. intensify their pursuit.

“I like how they played this season, and the coaches are great,” Hall said. “Coach Neighbors recruits me hard, and he recruits me for all five positions in the secondary.”

“I am really just getting started,” Hall said of his recruitment. “I don’t know much about any schools other than Florida, but when I commit, I’m looking to go to a school where I can get a degree that matters.

"Education is very important to me. I want to go where I am wanted. How I am treated is key. Team chemistry is important too.”

Now, as Hall navigating his recruitment, the Ole Miss Rebels are firmly in the mix, but will face stiff competition with the hometown Crimson Tide program and others intensifying their pursuits amid a pivotal offseason.

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