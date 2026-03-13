Ole Miss Football Battling Texas Longhorns, Auburn Tigers for Fast-Rising Receiver

Rosharon (Tex.) Almeta Crawford four-star wide receiver Alvin Mosley has contenders emerging in his recruitment this offseason with Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels battling at the top for a commitment.

Mosley checks in as a Top-20 wideout in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with Golding and the Ole Miss coaching staff fighting multiple heavy-hitters involved in his process as he prepares for official visits.

The 6-foot-2, 185-pounder out of Texas has earned offers from the likes of the Texas Longhorns, LSU Tigers, Kentucky Wildcats, Auburn Tigers, and Mississippi State Bulldogs, among several others, as his meteoric rise continues on the recruiting scene.

The Ole Miss Rebels added to his growing list of scholarships after wide receivers coach L'Damian Washington made his way to Texas in January for an in-person meeting with Mosley - dishing out an official offer.

Since the offer was extended, Ole Miss has piqued Mosley's interest with the Texas wideout now locking in an official visit with Golding and the Rebels for June as he eyes a multi-day stay in Oxford.

Mosley will be in the Magnolia State from June 5-7 for an official visit as the Ole Miss coaching staff look to roll out the red carpet for a priority wideout.

NEW: Two favorites have emerged for 4-star WR Alvin Mosley with pivotal visits now in the works, @samspiegs reports✈️



Intel: https://t.co/7x5K200uu0 pic.twitter.com/bzQLTfYwsu — Rivals (@Rivals) March 13, 2026

According to Rivals, Mosley has five schools that are surging for the Texas native with the Ole Miss Rebels, Tennessee Volunteers, Auburn Tigers, Houston Cougars, and Texas Longhorns making waves in his recruitment.

It'll be Ole Miss, Auburn, and Tennessee looking to lure Mosley out of the Lone Star State with multiple finalists holding Texas ties in pursuit of the coveted wideout.

Across the 2025 season, Mosley had just 21 catches for 190 yards but he scored on seven of those receptions with his explosive ability on full display as coaches continue salivating at the potential he attains.

Now, as he works through his recruitment process, SEC programs galore are fighting for the talented pass-catcher with the Ole Miss Rebels emerging as favorites in the Mosley sweepstakes this offseason.

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