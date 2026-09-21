Ole Miss Report Card: Grading Every Position Group vs LSU
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Pete Golding picked up another key win to his resume Saturday night as the Ole Miss Rebels defeated the LSU Tigers 32-24.
The Rebels got their revenge against former head coach Lane Kiffin, who left Ole Miss after the Egg Bowl last season. Golding went on to win two playoff games, and the rest was history.
Here is every Ole Miss position group’s grade based on its performance against LSU, using a report card-style grading system.
Quarterback: A+
It really doesn’t get much better than what Trinidad Chambliss did against the LSU Tigers. He was dynamic both as a passer and a runner for the Rebels.
Despite an interception that was mostly due to direct pressure in his face, the Rebels quarterback was efficient and made some incredible throws all night long.
Running Back: A
Kewan Lacy was very efficient in the game, running for 43 yards on nine carries and a touchdown early in the game.
However, Lacy went down with a shoulder injury, and JT Lindsey looked very good running in his place. He had four carries for 20 yards, but he converted the Rebels’ late two-point conversion attempt and also converted on a fourth-and-one earlier in the game.
The Rebels did not run too much in the game, but were efficient when they chose to do so, especially in key situations.
Pass Catchers: A+
In the last two games, it was almost entirely Deuce Alexander and Caleb Odom making plays on offense, but Traylon Ray was the main target for Chambliss in this game. He recorded 115 yards and a touchdown in what could be Ray’s breakout game.
Alexander and Odom were great once again for Ole Miss as they combined for 148 yards and a touchdown. Horatio Fields got going once again as he had five catches for 52 yards.
Offensive Line: B+
Chambliss was sacked twice in the contest against LSU, but the offensive line was much improved from Week One’s game against Louisville. LSU came in with one of the better defensive lines in the country, but they were ultimately quiet for the most part.
The run blocking on short-distance plays was great, and the offensive line did a great job of picking up additional pass-rushing linebackers.
Defensive Line: A-
Will Echoles put on an absolute clinic out there as the Rebels' defensive tackle was constantly wreaking havoc on LSU quarterback Sam Leavitt and was efficient at causing chaos at the line of scrimmage.
The Rebels were pretty bad on the run; however, LSU ran for over 170 yards. There were many gaps defensively at times throughout the game.
LineBackers: B
Keaton Thomas played very well for the Rebels, as he was great in pass coverage. Luke Ferrelli had an amazing first couple of drives, but he struggled to fill gaps as the half went on.
The Rebels really struggled to defend LSU running back Dilin Jones, as he was very efficient all night long and gave the Rebels some trouble running the ball between the tackles.
Secondary: A-
Who would have thought that returning Antonio Kite and Sharif Denson would have made this much of an impact on what looked to be Ole Miss’ worst position group going into Saturday’s game.
Sam Leavitt looked rough when he dropped back to pass, as he finished the game with only 168 passing yards and threw the game-losing interception to Jaylon Braxton, which sealed the deal on a Rebels victory.
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Tanner Shapiro is a senior at the University of Mississippi pursuing a degree in journalism with a minor in marketing. He is a staff writer for The Daily Mississippian, covering basketball and contributing sports coverage for the campus community. Outside of journalism, Tanner enjoys golfing, traveling, and spending time with friends.Follow TannerShapiro