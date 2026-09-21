Ole Miss Report Card: Grading Every Position Group vs LSU

Pete Golding picked up another key win to his resume Saturday night as the Ole Miss Rebels defeated the LSU Tigers 32-24.

The Rebels got their revenge against former head coach Lane Kiffin, who left Ole Miss after the Egg Bowl last season. Golding went on to win two playoff games, and the rest was history.

Here is every Ole Miss position group’s grade based on its performance against LSU, using a report card-style grading system.

Quarterback: A+

Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss (6) smiles after a college football game between Ole Miss and LSU at Vaught Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Miss., on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2026. Ole Miss defeated LSU 32-24. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

It really doesn’t get much better than what Trinidad Chambliss did against the LSU Tigers. He was dynamic both as a passer and a runner for the Rebels.

Despite an interception that was mostly due to direct pressure in his face, the Rebels quarterback was efficient and made some incredible throws all night long.

Running Back: A

Ole Miss running back JT Lindsey (26) carries the ball during a college football game between Ole Miss and LSU at Vaught Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Miss., on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2026. Ole Miss defeated LSU 32-24. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Kewan Lacy was very efficient in the game, running for 43 yards on nine carries and a touchdown early in the game.

However, Lacy went down with a shoulder injury, and JT Lindsey looked very good running in his place. He had four carries for 20 yards, but he converted the Rebels’ late two-point conversion attempt and also converted on a fourth-and-one earlier in the game.

The Rebels did not run too much in the game, but were efficient when they chose to do so, especially in key situations.

Pass Catchers: A+

Ole Miss tight end Caleb Odom (4) lunges for extra yards while gettings tackled by LSU safety Ty Benefield (2) as LSU linebacker Davhon Keys (42) and safety Dashawn Spears (10) watch during a college football game between Ole Miss and LSU at Vaught Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Miss., on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2026. Ole Miss defeated LSU 32-24. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

In the last two games, it was almost entirely Deuce Alexander and Caleb Odom making plays on offense, but Traylon Ray was the main target for Chambliss in this game. He recorded 115 yards and a touchdown in what could be Ray’s breakout game.

Alexander and Odom were great once again for Ole Miss as they combined for 148 yards and a touchdown. Horatio Fields got going once again as he had five catches for 52 yards.

Offensive Line: B+

Oct 18, 2025; Athens, Georgia, USA; Mississippi Rebels offensive lineman Brycen Sanders (62) at the line of scrimmage against the Georgia Bulldogs during the first half of the game at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Chambliss was sacked twice in the contest against LSU, but the offensive line was much improved from Week One’s game against Louisville. LSU came in with one of the better defensive lines in the country, but they were ultimately quiet for the most part.

The run blocking on short-distance plays was great, and the offensive line did a great job of picking up additional pass-rushing linebackers.

Defensive Line: A-

Jul 22, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; Ole Miss defensive tackle Will Echoles (52) speaks to the press during SEC Football Kickoff Media Day at the Tampa Marriott. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Will Echoles put on an absolute clinic out there as the Rebels' defensive tackle was constantly wreaking havoc on LSU quarterback Sam Leavitt and was efficient at causing chaos at the line of scrimmage.

The Rebels were pretty bad on the run; however, LSU ran for over 170 yards. There were many gaps defensively at times throughout the game.

LineBackers: B

Sep 19, 2026; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels linebacker Luke Ferrelli (12) reacts after a play against the Louisiana State Tigers during the third quarter at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Keaton Thomas played very well for the Rebels, as he was great in pass coverage. Luke Ferrelli had an amazing first couple of drives, but he struggled to fill gaps as the half went on.

The Rebels really struggled to defend LSU running back Dilin Jones, as he was very efficient all night long and gave the Rebels some trouble running the ball between the tackles.

Secondary: A-

Ole Miss defensive back Jaylon Braxton (2) jumps up for a late game interception during a college football game between Ole Miss and LSU at Vaught Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Miss., on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2026. Ole Miss defeated LSU 32-24. Braxton’s interception helped seal the win for Ole Miss. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Who would have thought that returning Antonio Kite and Sharif Denson would have made this much of an impact on what looked to be Ole Miss’ worst position group going into Saturday’s game.

Sam Leavitt looked rough when he dropped back to pass, as he finished the game with only 168 passing yards and threw the game-losing interception to Jaylon Braxton, which sealed the deal on a Rebels victory.

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