Pete Golding is Only 6 Games into His Tenure at Ole Miss & Has Already Made History

Pete Golding has made history in only his first six games as head coach, as the new Rebels head coach has not only been an elite recruiter so far but has also delivered strong on-field success.

The Rebels have gotten off to a strong start to the 2026 season, as they are now 3-0 after defeating two ranked teams, the Louisville Cardinals and LSU Tigers, making it one of the best Ole Miss starts to a season in recent years.

The Rebels are ranked No. 4 in the nation as Pete Golding’s head coaching era is off to a phenomenal start in his first season as the full-time head coach.

Golding Off To A Great Start

Ole Miss head coach Pete Golding runs by the crowd during ESPN College GameDay ahead of the Ole Miss-LSU game in The Grove in Oxford, Miss., on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Pete Golding made CFB history Saturday, becoming the first coach to beat four ranked teams in his first six games as a head coach.

- W, 41-10 vs. #17 Tulane (2025 CFP First Round)

- W, 39-34 vs. #2 Georgia (CFP Quarterfinal)

- W, 41-38 vs. #24 Louisville (2026 Game 1)

- W, 32-24 vs. #7 LSU (2026 Game 3)

Not only did Golding come in after a Lane Kiffin midseason departure and win two playoff games, but he continued the success in the regular season as well, beating two more ranked teams.

Golding has built a great coaching resume as well, defeating Jeff Brohm, John Sumrall, Lane Kiffin, and Kirby Smart, all of whom are elite coaches.

The Path Does Not Get Easier for the Rebels

Sep 6, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Ole Miss Rebels head coach Pete Golding waits to take his team to the field against the Louisville Cardinals during the first half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Ole Miss schedule for the rest of the 2026 season does not get any easier, as the Rebels have one of the hardest schedules not only in the SEC but in the entire country.

Ole Miss will take on some elite teams with some elite coaches, as the Rebels will face Oklahoma and Brent Venables, Texas and Steve Sarkisian, Florida and John Sumrall, and Georgia and Kirby Smart. These will all likely be ranked matchups.

Golding is looking to take the Rebels back to the College Football Playoff, where he already had success in 2025, taking down two head coaches, Sumrall and Smart. Both coaches will have the chance to get revenge on Golding in the 2026 season.

Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss has been leading the way, as the Heisman favorite has been one of the best college football players in the country. The duo of Chambliss and Lacy has been extremely hard for teams to stop.

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