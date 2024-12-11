Ole Miss Reportedly In 'Mix' For Former LSU Standout WR C.J. Daniels
Ole Miss needs a replacement for Tre Harris entering 2024 and would love to target a proven name in the SEC.
Enter former LSU standout C.J. Daniels into the mix.
Per On3’s Pete Nakos, Daniels is expected to visit Ole Miss, Georgia and Auburn before making a final decision out of the transfer portal. Nakos also noted that the former Liberty standout is also expected to visit Miami and Georgia Tech. He may take visits beyond those locations, but the five remain a favorite entering December.
A standout at the Group of Five level, Daniels officially announced his intent to enter the portal last week following one season in Baton Rouge. He'll have one year of eligibility remaining with whatever program signs him.
After totaling over 1,000 receiving yards while leading the Flames to a Conference USA Championship and Fiesta Bowl berth, Daniels caught 42 passes for 480 yards this season while averaging a career-low 11.7 yards per reception. He never found the end zone as Garrett Nussmeier's No. 4 target behind LSU’s fourth-leading pass catcher behind Kyren Lacy, Aaron Anderson and Mason Taylor.
While LSU is expected to return Anderson, Chris Hilton and Zavion Thomas, the Rebels are losing Harris, Juice Wells and Jordan Watkins to the NFL Draft. Cayden Lee is the top weapon returning , but he'll need a consistent target opposite him to help the offense get on track.
Auburn, meanwhile, could be the favorite, given his relationship with third-year coach Hugh Freeze. While Freeze wasn't on campus for his breakout 10-touchdown season in 2023, he did recruit Daniels out of high school in 2020. The Tigers feature a pass-catcher room filled with rising talent, including freshmen stars Cam Coleman, Perry Thompson and Malcolm Simmons.
Leading receiver KeAndre Lambert-Smith is out of eligibility after this season, so Auburn needs a veteran presence for a new quarterback going into next season.
If the Rebels miss out on Daniels, they're expected to be in the hunt for Kentucky's Barrion Brown and Dane Key, along with Georgia Tech's Eric Singleton Jr.