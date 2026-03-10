Ole Miss Football Dishes Out Offer to Minnesota Gophers, Texas A&M Aggies EDGE Target

Chandler (Ariz.) edge rusher Landen Wade continues a meteoric rise this offseason with programs across the country entering the race for the coveted Arizona defender.

Wade has seen offers galore roll in as of late with Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels dishing out one of their own this week with the coaching staff eyeing the fast-riser.

The 6-foot-4, 256-pounder has reeled in scholarships from the likes of the Ole Miss Rebels, Oregon Ducks, Miami Hurricanes, Texas A&M Aggies, Minnesota Gophers, and Kansas State Wildcats, among several others, across his time on the prep scene.

After a strong performance at the Under Armour Camp in Phoenix this past weekend, Wade has surged as a player to monitor in the 2028 Recruiting Cycle with offers coming in - including his recent call from the Ole Miss coaching staff.

Defensive line coach Randall Joyner will look to run point guard here in the Rebels' pursuit, but it's clear the coveted edge rusher has the chance to blow up this offseason with powerhouse programs quickly entering the race.

Left UA Next Camp in Phoenix today very impressed with what we saw from 2028 Basha (AZ) prospect Landen Wade @landenwade_d1



Special size at 6’4” 256lbs at only 15 years old. Going to be a problem 😳 #UANext pic.twitter.com/UyKGuYl4fW — Billy Tucker (@TheUCReport) March 9, 2026

After a great conversation with @LetsGo_Bo5 I am blessed to receive another offer from ole miss @CoachGolding @bashagridiron @HogsandDawgs pic.twitter.com/dktCoG9Ta3 — Landen Miguel Wade (@landenwade_d1) March 10, 2026

Ole Miss is beginning to keep tabs on the top prospects in the 2028 Recruiting Cycle with contenders emerging this offseason as new offers roll out.

The New Offer: S Drake Coellner

Carmel (Ind.) safety Drake Coellner has seen his recruitment explode this offseason with Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels keeping tabs on the fast-rising defensive back.

Coellner has seen his recruitment go national with a myriad of new offers and interest coming his way amid a strong offseason stretch - locking in visits to programs this spring.

The 6-foot, 195-pounder has earned scholarships from the likes of the Ole Miss Rebels, Oregon Ducks, Michigan Wolverines, Ohio State Buckeyes, Oklahoma Sooners, and Michigan State Spartans, among several others, this offseason.

Coellner has seen schools keep close tabs following a strong sophomore campaign in 2025 after logging 72 total tackles, 42 solo tackles, four interceptions, eight pass breakups, and three total touchdowns.

From there, the offers started rolling in with Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels among the most recent programs to extend an offer his way.

