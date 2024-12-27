Ole Miss Reportedly Linked To Top Transfer Portal RB

Duke, Ole Miss, and Colorado are three early schools to watch for Tulane transfer RB Makhi Hughes, per @PeteNakos_👀



The No. 3 overall player in the On3 Transfer Portal has rushed for 2,779 yards and 22 TDs in the last 2 seasons🔥https://t.co/EwxzQIMEnT pic.twitter.com/J0EML5j7Sb