Ole Miss Reportedly Linked To Top Transfer Portal RB
Ole Miss already added one running back in Missouri's Kewan Lacy for its 2025 portal class. He's not the only running back Lane Kiffin is sprinting towards.
According to On3's Pete Nakos, the Rebels are expected to be a major player for Tulane running back Makhi Hughes following his announcement to enter the transfer portal Friday morning.
Duke and Colorado have also been linked to Alabama native with two years of eligibility remaining.
The Rebels lost Quinshon Judkins to the portal a year ago, and Hughes could fill the star running back role in Kiffin’s offense. Ole Miss has missed on South Alabama transfer Fluff Bothwell and Alabama transfer Justice Haynes in the portal thus far at the running back position. Landing Hughes would be a big-time addition for an offense that is set to lose quarterback Jaxson Dart.- On3's Pete Nakos
One of the FBS' most consistent runners over the past two seasons, Hughes was the backbone of a Green Wave offense under first-year coach Jon Sumrall. The 5-foot-11, 210-pound redshirt sophomore has 3,022 yards from scrimmage since taking over as the starting running back in 2023.
Hughes currently ranks ninth among FBS running backs with 1,401 rushing yards this season, and he scored 17 total touchdowns. His 2,779 career rushing yards will rank second among all FBS running backs returning in 2025.
Consistency has been Hughes' best asset as the feature runner in the AAC in the previous two years. He has produced 100 or more yards from scrimmage in 14 games. Last season, Hughes averaged 103.3 yards per game and 5.3 yards per attempt.
He also finished with six multi-touchdown performances in 2024 while helping the Green Wave reach the AAC Championship.
The Rebels will return Logan Diggs for 2025, but it's hard to trust the former LSU runner coming off knee surgery. Ole Miss also signed four-star prospect Shekai Mills-Knight as part of its 2024 class, but it needs a focal point at running back.
The Rebels close out the year with a matchup against Duke in the Gator Bowl on Jan. 2. Kickoff from EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla., is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CT on ESPN.