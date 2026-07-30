The Biggest Offseason Move Nobody Is Talking About at Ole Miss

The 2026 Rebels appear to be in great shape after a strong offseason that was focused on retaining key players from the outstanding 2025 season while also adding valuable talent through the transfer portal.

Ole Miss lost head coach Lane Kiffin after he departed for LSU following the Rebels' final regular-season game. Defensive coordinator Pete Golding was quickly promoted to head coach and led Ole Miss throughout its College Football Playoff run before taking over the program moving forward.

Golding has the 2026 Ole Miss team in a great position after retaining key players such as quarterback Trinidad Chambliss and running back Kewan Lacy, two stars who are likely to keep the Rebels in the College Football Playoff conversation throughout the season.

The Addition of Horatio Fields Is Being Overlooked

Aug 29, 2025; Waco, Texas, USA; Auburn Tigers wide receiver Horatio Fields (5) catchesa pass against Baylor Bears safety Cameren Jenkins (23) during the second half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Golding attacked the transfer portal in search of talented wide receivers to replace three starters from last year's team: Cayden Lee, De'Zhaun Stribling, and Harrison Wallace. All three either transferred out of the program or declared for the NFL Draft.

The Rebels landed Horatio Fields from Auburn, a sneaky addition to the Ole Miss offense. Despite limited playing time in 2025, Fields posted solid numbers, recording 12 receptions for 106 yards and a touchdown, while showing flashes of the potential that made him a coveted transfer.

Fields showcased his talent in 2024, hauling in 39 receptions for 463 yards and four touchdowns during a stellar sophomore season at Wake Forest. The quarterback play at both Auburn and Wake Forest was inconsistent during his college career, but his transfer to Ole Miss gives him the opportunity to play with one of the best quarterbacks in the country in Trinidad Chambliss.

Why Horatio Fields Is the Perfect Fit for Ole Miss

Sep 6, 2025; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers wide receiver Horatio Fields (5) is tackled by Ball State Cardinals defensive back Willizhuan Yates (20) during the first quarter at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Horatio Fields stands at 6-foot-2 and around 210 pounds. Fields is a big bodied wide receiver who can win in one-on-one coverage, which has been a staple of the Ole Miss offense under Kiffin and will likely continue to be a major part of the offense under new offensive coordinator John David Baker.

Fields gets the benefit of playing in one of the best offensive schemes in the country at Ole Miss. The Rebels' offense operates at a high tempo and often relies on quick, short throws, which can help create more opportunities for explosive deep ball plays down the field.

The sky is the limit for Fields in 2026, as the Rebels look to build off an impressive 2025 season in which they won two College Football Playoff games and came just short of reaching the national championship.

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