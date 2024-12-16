Ole Miss Starting OT Micah Pettus Enters Transfer Portal
Micah Pettus has played his last down in Oxford.
The former Ole Miss starting offensive tackle announced Monday morning that he would be entering the transfer portal as a graduate option. The senior also announced he would consider potentially forgoing his final year of eligibility and entering the 2025 NFL Draft.
"To my teammates, coaches, professors, and the Oxford community, thank you for everything. This has been the best four years of my life. I am thankful for my time as an Ole Miss Rebel," Pettus wrote. "The memories made and the friendships formed in this community will last a lifetime. This place will always hold a special place in my heart.
"Since I was a child, I've dreamed of playing in the NFL and have followed a path to achieve that goal. With that said, I am currently evaluating my options of entering the 2025 NFL Draft while also entering my name into the transfer portal as a graduate transfer. I am proud to be leaving Oxford with a degree from the University of Mississippi, but is true that "one never graduates from Ole Miss".
Pettus started 29 games and appeared in 33 throughout his Rebel career. He started 11 this season while helping the Rebels secure a 9-3 season. Pettus was named Freshman All-America by College Football News for his tremendous 2022 season as a redshirt freshman.
Earlier this week, it was reported that Pettus had been removed from the roster by fifth-year coach Lane Kiffin following the Egg Bowl. He now makes the move official, though the announcement didn't state that Pettus was asked to leave.
Pettus is now the ninth Rebels player to enter the portal prior to the team's final game against Duke in the Gator Bowl on Jan. 2, 2025. He joins quarterback Walker Howard, running back Rashad Amos, offensive lineman Cam East, offensive lineman Mana Taimani, offensive lineman Jack Mills offensive lineman Kavion Broussard, defensive back Key Lawrence, and linebacker Rodney Groce Jr.
Kickoff from EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla., is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. and will be nationally televised on ESPN. Quarterback Jaxson Dart, defensive tackle Walter Nolen and wide receiver Jordan Watkins are among several players who plan to play in the matchup.