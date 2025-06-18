Meet the Newcomers: Ole Miss Football Reveals Coveted Summer Additions to Roster
OXFORD, Miss. – The Ole Miss football team added 23 new additions to its 2025 roster, head coach Lane Kiffin announced on Tuesday.
The list of new Rebels joining the team for summer workouts features eight scholarship transfers that Rivals currently ranks as the No. 2 class in the team transfer rankings.
The latest transfers include Trinidad Chambliss (QB), Terez Davis (OL), Tavoy Feagin (CB), Ricky Fletcher (CB), Antonio Kite (CB), Maealiuaki Smith (QB), Damien Taylor (RB) and Wydett Williams Jr. (S).
Nine signees from the 2024-25 high school have also been added to the roster: Corey Amos (DE), Kenneth Boston (OL), Ladarian Clardy (S), Dante Core (CB), Caleb Cunningham (WR), TJ Hedrick (OL), Shekai Mills-Knight (RB), Cortez Thomas (S) and Keon Young (S). Six walk-ons round out Ole Miss' additions: Levi Blount (WR), Cooper Cannon (LB), Shawqi Itraish (QB), Caleb James (DT), Jon Seaton (DT) and Kegan Sherwood (WR).
Chambliss, a quarterback transfer from Ferris State, tallied over 3,000 yards of total offense and 51 touchdowns last year for the Bulldogs, helping Ferris State win their third NCAA Division II national title in the last four years.
Chambliss finished third overall in voting for the 2024 Harlon Hill Trophy, which is awarded to the Division II College Football Player of the Year.
The Grand Rapids, Michigan, native earned first-team All-American accolades in 2024, throwing for 2,925 yards and 26 touchdowns, compared to just six interceptions.
Davis appeared in 10 games on the offensive line in 2024 as a true freshman at Maryland. The 6-foot-4, 310-pound lineman made two starts at left tackle for the Terrapins last season, including his first career start at No. 1 Oregon.
Davis was a three-star prep recruit out of Maryland, where he earned first-team All-MET honors at powerhouse DeMatha Catholic.
Clemson transfer, Feagin, is coming off a 2024 season in which he played in two games and earned a redshirt as a true freshman for the Tigers.
As a prep star at Carrollwood Day School in Florida, Feagin was ranked a top 300 prospect by all recruiting services and participated in the 2024 Under Armour All-America Game.
Fletcher was a key member of South Alabama's secondary since arriving in Mobile in 2022.
The Durant, Mississippi, native missed the 2024 season due to injury, but has appeared in 26 collegiate games. In 2023, Fletcher started all 13 games for the Jaguars, recording 38 tackles and 12 pass breakups on the year.
Kite comes to Oxford after stops at both Auburn and Alabama. The 6-foot-1, 180-pound cornerback has appeared in 17 career games.
Kite appeared in eight games last year at Auburn, tallying six total tackles and one interception. Ranked as the No. 110 player in the 2021-22 signing class by On3, Kite was a unanimous four-star prospect coming out of Anniston High School in Alabama.
Smith, a quarterback from Sacramento, California, spent last year at Oklahoma State in his true freshman campaign.
Smith appeared in the final four games in 2024, including two starts to end the season. In his first career collegiate start, Smith completed 26-of-35 passes for 316 yards and three total touchdowns.
Taylor has played a total of 36 collegiate games through his four-year college career at Troy. The Northport, Alabama, native rushed for 1,010 yards and seven touchdowns, on 173 carries, last season with the Trojans.
The 2024 All-Sun Belt second-team honoree became just the 11th player in Troy history to top the 1,000-yard rushing mark in program history and ranked No. 18 nationally with 11 rushes of 20 or more yards.
Williams Jr., a third-team All-Sun Belt selection last season for ULM, led the Warhawks with 100 total tackles and three interceptions; finishing the season within the top 10 on the Sun Belt leaderboard in both categories.
He started his career at Delta State before transferring to ULM prior to his 2024 breakout season. The 6-foot-2, 205-pound Louisiana native racked up 72 total tackles in two years at Delta State.
2025 OLE MISS FOOTBALL JUNE ADDITIONS
Corey Amos | DE | 6-3 | 210 | FR-HS | Opelousas, La./Opelousas
Levi Blount^ | WR | 6-1 | 190 | FR-HS | Oxford, Miss./Oxford
Kenneth Boston | OL | 6-8 | 330 | FR-HS | Rayville, La./River Oaks
Cooper Cannon^ | LB | 5-11 | 215 | FR-HS | West Helena, Ark./Desoto
Trinidad Chambliss | QB | 6-1 | 200 | SR-TR | Grand Rapids, Mich./Forest Hills Northern/Ferris State
Ladarian Clardy | S | 6-0 | 175 | FR-HS | Pensacola, Fla./Escambia
Dante Core | CB | 5-11 | 165 | FR-HS | Fort Walton Beach, Fla./Choctawatchee
Caleb Cunningham | WR | 6-3 | 190 | FR-HS | Weir, Miss./Choctaw County
Terez Davis | OL | 6-4 | 310 | SO-TR | Hyattsville, Md./DeMatha Catholic/Maryland
Tavoy Feagin | CB | 6-0 | 180 | FR-TR | Tampa, Fla./Carrollwood Day School/Clemson
Ricky Fletcher | CB | 6-3 | 200 | JR-TR | Durant, Miss./Holmes County/South Alabama
TJ Hedrick | OL | 6-5 | 285 | FR-HS | Columbia, Mo./Community School of Naples
Shawqi Itraish^ | QB | 6-3 | 215 | SR-TR | Bradenton, Fla./Braden River/Rice
Caleb James^ | DT | 5-11 | 300 | SR-TR | Cypress, Texas/North Shore/Rice/Baylor
Antonio Kite | CB | 6-0 | 180 | JR-TR | Anniston, Ala./Anniston/Alabama/Auburn
Shekai Mills-Knight | RB | 6-3 | 220 | FR-HS | Montreal, Québec/Baylor School
Jon Seaton^ | DT | 6-1 | 300 | SR-TR | Hillsborough Township, N.J./Hillsborough/Elon
Kegan Sherwood^ | S | 6-2 | 180 | FR-HS | Belton, Texas/Belton
Maealiuaki Smith | QB | 6-4 | 190 | FR-TR | Sacramento, Calif./Junipero Serra/Oklahoma State
Damien Taylor | RB | 5-10 | 220 | SR-TR | Northport, Ala./Tuscaloosa County/Troy
Cortez Thomas | S | 6-1 | 185 | FR-HS | Lexington, Miss./Holmes County Central
Wydett Williams Jr. | S | 6-2 | 205 | SR-TR | Lake Providence, La./General Trass/Delta State/ULM
Keon Young | S | 6-0 | 180 | FR-HS | Bartow, Fla./Lakeland
^ Non-scholarship
