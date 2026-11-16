Ole Miss entered the business end of the season against Oklahoma and promptly shut down shop. Teetering on the edge of playoff chances, the Rebels are now eliminated from a second consecutive College Football Playoff berth.

Falling 24-17 at the hands of the Sooners yesterday, it comes as no surprise today that Ole Miss fell in this week's late rendition of the AP Top 25. For a team that had championship aspirations since fall camp, seeing all hope dim with two games remaining is all the more disappointing.

With the poll releasing a day late due to the FAA groundstop that saw Ole Miss not kick off in Norman, OK, until Sunday afternoon, the AP Poll ahead of week 12 is as follows.

Week 12 AP Top 25

Nov 14, 2026; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia tight end Lawson Luckie (7) celebrates after a run for a gain during the first quarter against Missouri at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

1. Georgia (58)

2. Utah (10)

3. Notre Dame (2)

4. UCLA

5. Miami (FL)

6. Indiana

7. Alabama

8. Texas

9. Tennessee

10. Wake Forest

11. Texas Tech

12. BYU

13. Iowa

14. Oregon

15. Boise State

16. Ohio State

17. Kentucky

18. USC

19. Arizona

20. Houston

21. Louisville

22. Liberty

23. Florida

24. Memphis

25. Ole Miss

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Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Notre Dame

Texas

Miami (FL)

Tennessee

Indiana

BYU

Kentucky

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What This Means in Oxford

Nov 15, 2026; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma's John Mateer (10) scores a touchdown as Ole Miss' Jayden Curtis (90) defends during the college football game between the University of Oklahoma (OU) and the Ole Miss Rebels at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sarah Phipps-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Somehow, someway, the Ole Miss Rebels held on slightly and remained in this week's top 25, just squeaking in ahead of Oklahoma and LSU. With the Rebels receiving 103 vote-based points to the Sooners' 95, it comes as a shock to the Golding's side last in this weeks ranks.

It does not need to be restated, but the Rebels' season, at least in terms of trying to get something lasting out of it, is over. Playing with one of the most talented quarterbacks in program history, an immense receiving corps, at least on paper, and a star-studded defensive unit, Ole Miss certainly had a season to forget, despite what it could have been.

We never thought we would have to harp on this, but standing at six wins this year, the Rebels will at least move on to a bowl game, though it remains to be seen which effectively meaningless roadtrip the team will make.

Pete Golding was thrust into a difficult position when taking over in Oxford, and now facing his first bit of season-long adversity and being left with a horrible feeling to dwell on in the off season, Ole Miss will need to return to past form in 2027.

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