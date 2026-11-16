Ole Miss Surprisingly Stays in AP Top 25 Poll After Disaster in Oklahoma
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Ole Miss entered the business end of the season against Oklahoma and promptly shut down shop. Teetering on the edge of playoff chances, the Rebels are now eliminated from a second consecutive College Football Playoff berth.
Falling 24-17 at the hands of the Sooners yesterday, it comes as no surprise today that Ole Miss fell in this week's late rendition of the AP Top 25. For a team that had championship aspirations since fall camp, seeing all hope dim with two games remaining is all the more disappointing.
With the poll releasing a day late due to the FAA groundstop that saw Ole Miss not kick off in Norman, OK, until Sunday afternoon, the AP Poll ahead of week 12 is as follows.
Week 12 AP Top 25
1. Georgia (58)
2. Utah (10)
3. Notre Dame (2)
4. UCLA
5. Miami (FL)
6. Indiana
7. Alabama
8. Texas
9. Tennessee
10. Wake Forest
11. Texas Tech
12. BYU
13. Iowa
14. Oregon
15. Boise State
16. Ohio State
17. Kentucky
18. USC
19. Arizona
20. Houston
21. Louisville
22. Liberty
23. Florida
24. Memphis
25. Ole Miss
What This Means in Oxford
Somehow, someway, the Ole Miss Rebels held on slightly and remained in this week's top 25, just squeaking in ahead of Oklahoma and LSU. With the Rebels receiving 103 vote-based points to the Sooners' 95, it comes as a shock to the Golding's side last in this weeks ranks.
It does not need to be restated, but the Rebels' season, at least in terms of trying to get something lasting out of it, is over. Playing with one of the most talented quarterbacks in program history, an immense receiving corps, at least on paper, and a star-studded defensive unit, Ole Miss certainly had a season to forget, despite what it could have been.
We never thought we would have to harp on this, but standing at six wins this year, the Rebels will at least move on to a bowl game, though it remains to be seen which effectively meaningless roadtrip the team will make.
Pete Golding was thrust into a difficult position when taking over in Oxford, and now facing his first bit of season-long adversity and being left with a horrible feeling to dwell on in the off season, Ole Miss will need to return to past form in 2027.
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Cooper Ferguson is a sophomore at the University of Mississippi pursuing a degree in Integrated Marketing Communications. He is a staff writer for The Daily Mississippian, covering football and soccer while contributing sports coverage for the campus community. Outside of journalism, Cooper enjoys following sports, playing golf, weightlifting, and supporting Arsenal FC.